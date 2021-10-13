Elephant Nature Park Dog Rescue Win’s Global Pet Contest

Walkin’ Pets is proud to name the Thai animal rescue, Elephant Nature Park as the recipient of the 2022 Walkin’ Pets Rescue of the Year. The Elephant Nature Park dog rescue will appear in the 2022 Walkin’ Pets Calendar alongside other special needs pets.

This year’s calendar features animals from 29 different countries from around the world all of who use a Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair to help them walk. The 7th annual calendar contest helps to raise pet mobility awareness and celebrates the incredible strength and spirit of handicapable animals.

About the Elephant Nature Park Dog rescue

The Elephant Nature Park dogs began in 2011 out of necessity. With Bangkok, Thailand devastated by flooding the staff of the ENP rented boats saving dogs that were trapped around the city. In total, the ENP team saved 2,000 floods and opened their sanctuary to 155 of those dogs to live. Since then, they have continued to open the sanctuary for dogs in need. Now the rescue is home to over 400 dogs. Boon Chok, Gracie, Cherry, Wan Sook and Austin are just a few of the handicapped pets living at the Elephant Nature Park today.

The Elephant Nature Park Dogs Enjoy Their Daily Wheelchair Walk

All proceeds from the 2022 Walkin’ Pets Calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need get wheelchairs. The 2022 Walkin’ Pets Calendar cost $12.95 and are now available for preorder.

___

Walkin’ Pets by HandicappedPets.com is the proven leader in pet mobility, with a 20-year record of helping to set miracles into motion. Walkin’ Pets products are designed to keep pets moving. Helping over 1.5 million pets to get back to what’s important, enjoying their family and living an active, healthier lifestyle. At Walkin’ Pets, we don’t make miracles, we just set them in motion. To learn more, visit www.walkinpets.com.