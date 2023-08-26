Connect with us

Entertainment

Lil Yachty Calls Drake Fans Stupid For Thinking 'For All The Dogs' Would Drop This Week
Advertisement

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 25th-27th]

Entertainment

The Riverdale Finale's Deleted Scenes Reveal a Grim Ending

Entertainment

Where To Watch 'Strays' (2023) Comedy Adventure Online For Free - Watch Now!

Entertainment

Love, Confinement, and Betrayal: The Story of Sam Asghari and Britney Spears

Entertainment

BOX OFFICE: 'Gadar 2' Crossed the ₹400 Crore Mark and Claimed Exclusive Box Office Heights

Entertainment

Gamescom Is The Best Place To Play Ubisoft Games

Entertainment

Signups For Netflix Remain High Despite Crackdown On Password Sharing

Entertainment

The Immortals of Aveum Need To Lean Into Movement More

Entertainment

Could Little Nightmares 3 Co-Op Be The Series' Next Step?

Entertainment

It Is Possible That Destiny 2 Offline Support Has Been Leaked

Entertainment

Where To Watch DC's Newest Latino Superhero Movie "Blue Beetle" Online For Free

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 16th-20th]

Entertainment

Algeria Removes "Barbie" Movie From Theaters Weeks After Release Amid Growing Controversy

Entertainment

Tom Jones, Renowned Creator Of 'The Fantasticks' Musical And Theater Legend, Passes Away At 95

News Entertainment News Asia

Miss Universe Contestants Forced to Strip Naked in Indonesia

Entertainment

Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Clears the Air: Denies Marriage Rumors And Promotes New Single 'Paniya'

Entertainment News

SWAT Officers Detained Couple in Home Raid Linked To Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Police Videos Revealed

Entertainment

'The Last Voyage Of The Demeter' Opens To $750,000 In Previews

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 11th-13th]

Entertainment

Lil Yachty Calls Drake Fans Stupid For Thinking ‘For All The Dogs’ Would Drop This Week

Published

3 mins ago

on

Lil Yachty Calls Drake Fans Stupid For Thinking 'For All The Dogs' Would Drop This Week

(CTN News) – As Drake fans woke up this morning to the news that Aubrey Graham had not yet released a new album, they were once again disappointed.

The Toronto superstar has been teasing his upcoming release, For All The Dogs, for the last few weeks, so that fans can get an idea of what to expect.

There were many benefits to Friday night (Aug 25) in particular, and fellow rapper Lil Yachty was quick to add salt to the wound by saying he thought it would be a great night.

During the appearance on X, the close friend of Drizzy made fun of fans who thought Drizzy’s album would debut today, and mocked them.

The man pointed out, “Y’all stupid, no one had even mentioned that all the dogs would be coming out tonight.”.

There were a number of fans who took the jab lightly, even using the post as a means to draw attention to other releases. According to one user, “Yachty and Drake know this is Victoria Monét’s night, so they should respect that.”

The “Hotline Bling” rapper’s previous rollouts, as well as the fact that fans likely thought the LP was dropping today, explains why fans likely thought the record was dropping today.

They typed, “It ain’t even that, usually when artists release a cover art for their album, they usually do it within a week of the release date,” they wrote.

Drake has done this for at least his last three projects, and we all assumed that would remain the same since he has dropped multiple projects in the past as well.”

Announcing For All The Dogs was the first thing the Grammy award-winning rapper did when he released his Titles Ruin Everything book on July 14 at the same time.

In addition to his comments during the New York Leg of his It’s All A Blur Tour, Drake pumped up the hype with a statement that the album was coming “in two weeks or something.” On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Drake unveiled the official cover art, which was drawn by his son Adonis.

However, as Lil Boat pointed out, Drake never mentioned a release date at all, and as a result, there was never an official release announcement.

SEE ALSO:

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 25th-27th]

The Riverdale Finale’s Deleted Scenes Reveal a Grim Ending

Where To Watch ‘Strays’ (2023) Comedy Adventure Online For Free – Watch Now!
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs