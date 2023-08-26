Lil Yachty Calls Drake Fans Stupid For Thinking ‘For All The Dogs’ Would Drop This Week

(CTN News) – As Drake fans woke up this morning to the news that Aubrey Graham had not yet released a new album, they were once again disappointed.

The Toronto superstar has been teasing his upcoming release, For All The Dogs, for the last few weeks, so that fans can get an idea of what to expect.

There were many benefits to Friday night (Aug 25) in particular, and fellow rapper Lil Yachty was quick to add salt to the wound by saying he thought it would be a great night.

During the appearance on X, the close friend of Drizzy made fun of fans who thought Drizzy’s album would debut today, and mocked them.

The man pointed out, “Y’all stupid, no one had even mentioned that all the dogs would be coming out tonight.”.

There were a number of fans who took the jab lightly, even using the post as a means to draw attention to other releases. According to one user, “Yachty and Drake know this is Victoria Monét’s night, so they should respect that.”

The “Hotline Bling” rapper’s previous rollouts, as well as the fact that fans likely thought the LP was dropping today, explains why fans likely thought the record was dropping today.

They typed, “It ain’t even that, usually when artists release a cover art for their album, they usually do it within a week of the release date,” they wrote.

Drake has done this for at least his last three projects, and we all assumed that would remain the same since he has dropped multiple projects in the past as well.”

Announcing For All The Dogs was the first thing the Grammy award-winning rapper did when he released his Titles Ruin Everything book on July 14 at the same time.

In addition to his comments during the New York Leg of his It’s All A Blur Tour, Drake pumped up the hype with a statement that the album was coming “in two weeks or something.” On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Drake unveiled the official cover art, which was drawn by his son Adonis.

However, as Lil Boat pointed out, Drake never mentioned a release date at all, and as a result, there was never an official release announcement.

