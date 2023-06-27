BMW Shows First Glimps Of 738 Horsepower M5 Wagon Hybrid

(CTN News) – There is nothing more enticing than a new generation of BMW M5 alone, but news of a wagon version of the BMW M5 is certain to send car enthusiasts into a frenzy.

The new teaser photos show the upcoming M5 Touring for the first time and we are particularly interested given the rumor that it may be coming to the U.S. in the near future.

The photos of the camouflaged prototype we have seen so far indicate that the new M5 takes the latest G60-generation 5-series bodywork and adds flared fenders, an aggressive-looking rear bumper, and quad exhaust tips to the rear bumper.

On the outside, it appears to have staggered wheels and tires with the rear wheels having a wider set of Michelin Pilot Sport 5 rubber.

Earlier this month, BMW confirmed that the M5 will be available with a hybrid powertrain, and we’re expecting it to have a similar setup to the BMW XM performance SUV that comes with the same hybrid powertrain.

In the top trim level, the Label Red model comes equipped with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine paired to electric motors for a total output of 738 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

In addition, we have heard that the M5 will only be offered with this high-output package rather than the 644-hp tune found in the “base” XM model.

A wide range of driving modes, ranging from the steering to the level of regenerative braking, will also be available with the car, including rear-wheel steering, optional 22-inch wheels, and a wide range of steering modes.

Until now, only two generations of the M5 have offered a Touring variant, the E34 and the V-10-powered E60/E61, both of which were sold in the United States.

There is a possibility that BMW could bring the AMG E63 wagon to the US, but that is not unprecedented given that Audi sells the RS6 Avant here and Mercedes has been offering the AMG E63 wagon on our shores for quite some time now.

Our hopes are that we will hear something soon about the new M5 sedan, as the 2024 5-series has already been unveiled. However, we will have to wait for more information on the wagon version of the M5.

The BMW Powertrain will not be released until next year, but we are eagerly anticipating its arrival and hope that we will hear further confirmation at some point in the near future that it will be sold in America at some point in the near future.

