Bangkok City Employs Artificial Intelligence to Catch Traffic Offenders

The Bangkok governor announced on Wednesday that City Hall is utilizing artificial intelligence software (AI) to catch traffic offenders and would also utilise it to improve traffic flow management at intersections.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, according to Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, is utilizing AI in eight locations throughout the capital city.

“Technology can be used to catch criminals.” Many pedestrians are victims, particularly in Bangkok, where approximately 900 are injured by motorcyclists on pathways each year… To remedy this issue, the BMA must be serious about implementing the legislation,” he stated.

The BMA was utilizing artificial intelligence algorithms to catch traffic violators using existing surveillance cameras linked to optical fibre networks. According to Mr Chadchart, AI could detect violators and report them, a role that was formerly performed only by city police.

According to the governor, AI used the Land Transport Department’s car registration database to discover the addresses of traffic violators and send them warnings ordering them to pay penalties at their district offices within 30 days.

It was being utilised at several sites throughout the city, including the intersections of Ratchadaphisek 36, Phetkasem 28 and Phetchaburi 9 roads, as well as in front of Niwetwarin School in Bang Khen district and a petrol station.

Between June 12 and June 20, 2,990 motorcyclists were arrested for riding unlawfully on pathways in those regions. He stated that 1,884 were ordinary motorcyclists, 592 were taxi motorcyclists, and the remainder were deliverymen.

The BMA also employed AI to catch motorists who parked in no-parking zones near CentralWorld, in the Pratunam neighbourhood, and on Nana Road. According to the Bangkok governor, the AI programme spotted vehicles that had been parked for more than five minutes and reported them to police.

“We will expand the AI system to 100 other locations prone to traffic violations in about two months, and later it will be expanded to control traffic lights,” he said.

In Bangkok, there were approximately 500 traffic signals. They were still regulated by timers in many areas and did not respond to actual traffic conditions. Mr Chadchart believes that using AI will dramatically enhance traffic flow.