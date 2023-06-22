Connect with us

News Regional News

Bangkok City Employs Artificial Intelligence to Catch Traffic Offenders
Advertisement

News

Police Seize 620,000 Meth Pills Hidden in Sunflower Seed Crates in Songkhla Province

News

Thousands Welcome Summer Solstice at Stonehenge: A Spectacular Celebration

News

Summer Solstice 2023: Why Is June 21 The Longest Day Of The Year?

News

Hunter Biden Congressional Scrutiny And DOJ Charges: What You Need To Know

News

NCAA Considers Removing Cannabis from Banned Drug List for College Athletes

News Northern Thailand

Chinese Tourists Sexy TikTok Video Sparks Outrage in Chiang Mai Thailand

News

Andrew Tate Charged with Rape and Human Trafficking in Romania

News

Hunter Biden, Son Of Joe Biden, Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

Business News

Bank Of Thailand Introduce New Lending Guidelines Against Rising Household Debt

News

U.S. National Hurricane Center Predicted First Hurricane Of 2023 Season

News Politics

Boris Johnson Denied Special Access to UK Parliament as MPs Endorse Report which Said he Lied

News

Pakistan and China Sign $3.48 Billion MoU for 1200MW Nuclear Power Project

News

Xi Jinping Urges Actions to Stabilize and Improve China-U.S. Relations for a Positive Future

News

Saudi Arabia And Qatar Pledged $150 Million In Aid For The Humanitarian Crisis In Sudan

News News Asia

Blinken And Xi Agreed To "stabilize" Deteriorating US-China Relations After Meeting

News

Titanic Tourist Missing Submersible: What We know So Far About The Missing Shipwreck

News News Asia

People Dropping Dead from Heat Wave in India's 2 Most Populous States

News News Asia Regional News

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake in Myanmar Rocks Building in Bangkok

News Regional News

15-Year-Old Student Defends Her Right to an Education

News

Bangkok City Employs Artificial Intelligence to Catch Traffic Offenders

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Bangkok City Employs Artificial Intelligence to Catch Traffic Offenders

The Bangkok governor announced on Wednesday that City Hall is utilizing artificial intelligence software (AI) to catch traffic offenders and would also utilise it to improve traffic flow management at intersections.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, according to Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, is utilizing AI in eight locations throughout the capital city.

“Technology can be used to catch criminals.” Many pedestrians are victims, particularly in Bangkok, where approximately 900 are injured by motorcyclists on pathways each year… To remedy this issue, the BMA must be serious about implementing the legislation,” he stated.

bangkok artificial intelligence software

The BMA was utilizing artificial intelligence algorithms to catch traffic violators using existing surveillance cameras linked to optical fibre networks. According to Mr Chadchart, AI could detect violators and report them, a role that was formerly performed only by city police.

According to the governor, AI used the Land Transport Department’s car registration database to discover the addresses of traffic violators and send them warnings ordering them to pay penalties at their district offices within 30 days.

It was being utilised at several sites throughout the city, including the intersections of Ratchadaphisek 36, Phetkasem 28 and Phetchaburi 9 roads, as well as in front of Niwetwarin School in Bang Khen district and a petrol station.

Between June 12 and June 20, 2,990 motorcyclists were arrested for riding unlawfully on pathways in those regions. He stated that 1,884 were ordinary motorcyclists, 592 were taxi motorcyclists, and the remainder were deliverymen.

The BMA also employed AI to catch motorists who parked in no-parking zones near CentralWorld, in the Pratunam neighbourhood, and on Nana Road. According to the Bangkok governor, the AI programme spotted vehicles that had been parked for more than five minutes and reported them to police.

“We will expand the AI system to 100 other locations prone to traffic violations in about two months, and later it will be expanded to control traffic lights,” he said.

In Bangkok, there were approximately 500 traffic signals. They were still regulated by timers in many areas and did not respond to actual traffic conditions. Mr Chadchart believes that using AI will dramatically enhance traffic flow.

Top 20 Reasons So Many People Are Moving to Bangkok

Top 20 Reasons So Many People Are Moving to Bangkok
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs