Thai paedophile Arrested For Child Pornography

(CTN News) – Human trafficking, child exploitation, and producing and distributing child pornography have all been committed by an alleged paedophile in Phetchaburi.

The police arrested Nitikorn Manop on Thursday at a house in Cha-am district, Phetchaburi, in central Thailand, bordering Myanmar, after obtaining a warrant from the Criminal Court.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnarn, head of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, announced yesterday that the suspect had been charged with human trafficking, child exploitation, and production and distribution of child pornography.

29-year-old allegedly distributed his illicit materials online and ran a webpage that enticed children to appear in pornographic videos.

Nitikorn’s illegal activities on Twitter, which has over 290,000 followers, were reported to police. LINE’s social media platform displayed child pornography and sexual acts performed on minors on its platform, and invited users to join a secret group for a fee.

Police disguised themselves as ‘interested users’ before making the arrest. Young boys dominated the group.

Nitikorn confessed that he was the owner and administrator of the webpage, Twitter account, and LINE group.