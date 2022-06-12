What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome & Its Symptoms? The Virus Attacked On Justin Bieber’s Face

(CTN News) – Justin Bieber, 28, has cancelled his Justice World Tour due to illness. The pop sensation has revealed that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. As people try to understand this lesser-known disease, this news has raised eyebrows.

Half of Justin Bieber’s face is paralyzed by the rare condition. As well as apologizing for canceling his concerts, he posted a video showing his health issue. Affected facial nerves around one ear may also lead to hearing loss.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Ramsay hunt syndrome, also known as herpes zoster oticus, is a complication caused by shingles. It affects the facial nerve near one of the ears. This is caused by the same virus that causes Monkeypox.