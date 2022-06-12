Meta Chief Sheryl Sandberg Under Lens For Misusing Company Resources

(CTN News) – The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that attorneys are investigating outgoing Meta Platforms Inc. operations chief Sheryl Sandberg’s use of company resources over several years.

A number of employees have been interviewed in connection with the investigation by Facebook parent Meta, the WSJ reported, noting that the probe has been ongoing since at least last fall.

Reuters’ requests for comment were not immediately responded to by Meta or Sheryl Sandberg.

Meta employees will be scrutinized for their work towards supporting Sheryl Sandberg’s foundation, Lean In, and toward writing and promoting her second book, “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy”, the report added.

Sheryl Sandberg, whose close partnership with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg helped propel the growth of the world’s largest social network, announced her departure from Facebook earlier this month.