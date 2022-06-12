34.6 C
Bangkok
type here...
NewsBusiness

Meta Chief Sheryl Sandberg Under Lens For Misusing Company Resources

By Salman Ahmad
0
6
Meta Chief Sheryl Sandberg Under Lens For Misusing Company Resources
Meta Chief Sheryl Sandberg Under Lens For Misusing Company Resources

Must read

(CTN News) – The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that attorneys are investigating outgoing Meta Platforms Inc. operations chief Sheryl Sandberg’s use of company resources over several years.

A number of employees have been interviewed in connection with the investigation by Facebook parent Meta, the WSJ reported, noting that the probe has been ongoing since at least last fall.

Reuters’ requests for comment were not immediately responded to by Meta or Sheryl Sandberg.

Meta employees will be scrutinized for their work towards supporting Sheryl Sandberg’s foundation, Lean In, and toward writing and promoting her second book, “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy”, the report added.

Sheryl Sandberg, whose close partnership with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg helped propel the growth of the world’s largest social network, announced her departure from Facebook earlier this month.

Related CTN News:

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome & Its Symptoms? The Virus Attacked On Justin Bieber’s Face
Don’t Post Crime Pics, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn Warns
Tesla Files For 3-for-1 Stock Split
Previous articleZelenskyy Claims Russia Suffers 32,000 Casualties Of War
Next articlePrince Charles Asked To ‘Shut Up’ Amid Political ‘Attempts’ To ‘Destroy’ Monarchy

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks