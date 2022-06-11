Police Seize 390Kg of Crystal Meth from Drug Courier

Police in Southern Thailand have arrested a drug courier and seized 390 kilograms of crystal meth found in his pickup truck in Songkhla province, on Friday.

Officers manning a checkpoint on the main Asian Highway in Songkhla searched the drug courier’s pickup truck. They found 10 sacks of crystal meth hidden under plastic bags of cucumbers. The seized drugs, weighing 390kg

The driver was identified as Mr. Sompong Arun, 50, from Samut Sakhon province.

The police later seized a second pickup truck involved in the drug smuggling. The pickup truck was left abandoned near a petrol station, about 500 meters from the police checkpoint. The driver managed to flee police custody.

Authorities reported that Mr. Sompong had been hired to transport crystal meth from Ratchaburi province to Tak Bai district of Narathiwat province for 30,000 baht, which was his second time smuggling the drugs.

During the investigation, two more people were found to be involved. Their names were Mata Arun and Jak Thengsiri, 42, the daughter and son-in-law of Mr. Sompong.

The bank account owned by Ms. Mata received money from the drug trade, while Mr. Jak issued orders for the delivery of crystal meth.

The seized drugs were believed to be destined for Malaysia and a third country. If smuggled out of Thailand, the drugs could fetch hundreds of millions of baht.

Initially, Mr. Sompong was accused of conspiring to have illicit drugs in his possession with the intent to sell them.

The authorities are searching for the remaining suspects and are extending the investigation to seize assets possessed by those involved.