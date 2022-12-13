Police Woman Arrests Woman Impersonating Her on Facebook

A woman who created a fake Facebook account in the name of a senior police inspector and stole nearly half a million baht from the cop’s contacts was apprehended – by the real cop whose identity she stole.

Pol Maj Kanjira Norasan, 42, a Crime Suppression Subdivision inspector, arrested Ms. Natthaya Khomaram, 25, on Sunday in a rented room in Kaeng Khoi district, Saraburi province.

Ms Natthaya was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on November 4, and a mobile phone and 11 bank books were discovered with her.

She created a fake Facebook account in the name of Pol Maj Kanjira and sent messages to her friends pleading for help.

She told them she was in desperate need of money and asked them to transfer funds to bank accounts opened by people she had paid to do so. The victims were unable to contact her after transferring the money, which totaled approximately 400,000 baht.

According to police, the suspect confessed and stated that she had no idea the woman whose identity she stole was a police officer. She claimed that after realizing her error, she attempted to reimburse victims.

When she realized the police were after her, she fled to Saraburi from her home province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Kanjira learned from her friends that a bogus Facebook account had been set up in her name and was being used to defraud them.

The officer took the victims to the Din Daeng police station in Bangkok to file their complaints, and then took over the investigation herself because she had a personal interest in the case.

She tracked down the suspect using financial transactions and Facebook records, and she soon had enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court. Her team of investigators tracked the suspect down to an address in Saraburi.

Ms Natthaya was charged with making false and fraudulent statements on computer systems and public fraud.

In other police news, two men were arrested late Sunday night in That Phanom district of Nakhon Phanom with 257 kilograms of compressed marijuana from Laos.

Patcharapol Onngoen, 21, and Warat Saetong, 21, both from That Phanom district, were detained after the MRU patrol stopped their pickup on a road along the Mekong river bank in tambon Nam Kam.

The pickup contained nine sacks containing 257 packages of dried marijuana, each weighing 1kg.

According to the two, the marijuana was smuggled across the Mekong River from Laos, and they collected it from the riverbank before delivering it further inside the country.

They were turned over to the That Phanom police for legal action.

Also on Sunday, police discovered a 39-year-old man partially buried in a paddy field three days after he went missing, and he was most likely killed by drinking companions.

The body was discovered in a field in Ban Nong Yao of tambon Nong Bua Sa-ard in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Bua Yai district. When police arrived on the scene, they were met with a man’s legs and feet in red sneakers sticking out of the ground.

The rest of the body was buried in a shallow grave, wearing a red checked shirt and trousers. A hard and sharp object resulted in injuries and cuts.

A rough shelter about 100 meters from the body was discovered by police, along with two empty liquor bottles and a buried bag and sickle.

Wirat Songnok, a resident of Ban Nong Prue Pattana in Ban Luam district’s tambon Khok Krabueang, was identified by police as the deceased. According to his relatives, the man had been missing from his home for three days. He’d left home with three friends to go paddy rat hunting.

According to police, based on the condition of his body, he appeared to have been dead for at least 20 hours and was likely killed during an argument with his drinking companions.

The body was taken to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for an autopsy.