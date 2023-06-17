The Koenigsegg Regera Beats The Rimac Nevera By 0-249 MPH

(CTN News) – Well, Koenigsegg didn’t last long at all. I can remember only a month ago when the Rimac Nevera set a record for the fastest production car to reach 249 mph (400 km/h) and then come to a halt, and now that record is already outdated.

In a surprising turn of events, one of Koenigsegg’s older hypercars has managed to dethrone the electric beast by more than a second, as the Regera has improved the record by over a second over the original.

During the completion of the task, it took 28.81 seconds, whereas the Nevera took 29.94 seconds for the same task to be completed.

Agera RS in 2017 set a 33.29-second record for the same 0-to-249-0 mph run, as the Swedish marque used the Regera in 2019 to do the same run in 31.49 seconds, improving the 33.29-second time achieved with the Agera RS in 2017.

In an attempt to answer this question, Koenigsegg asked rhetorically: “So, why set these new records with a car that has been out of production for quite some time?

The reason is that it has the power to do so, because it still reigns supreme in today’s highly competitive automotive landscape, and that is something which should be celebrated.”

The story doesn’t end there, there is more to it. In addition, the Regera is now the current record holder for the fastest road-going vehicle that has Koenigsegg reached 250 mph (402 km/h) and then been brought to a halt, taking just 29.6 seconds to do so.

Racelogic has measured the insane acceleration and braking capabilities of the original hypercar that made its debut back in 2015 and has released the results.

I would like to point out that the two records were set at the Rebro Airport, located west of the capital Stockholm, where the Regera was taken.

Why is that? As a result of the runway measuring 3,274 meters (10,741 feet) in length, the twin-turbo V8 engine was able to stretch its proverbial legs over the long runway.

Koenigsegg mentions that this was his car’s first time doing high-speed runs and that it was equipped with new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires compared to its previous high-speed runs.

We are unlikely to hear Koenigsegg talk about setting a new speed record for the first time because it has been dropping hints that the Jesko Absolute will be even faster in the near future.

A total of 80 Regera cars were produced between 2011 and 2022, and the last one was delivered in 2022.

