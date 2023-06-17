Thailand’s Sees a 474 Percent Increase in the Sale of Electric Vehicles

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport, reports that auto makers have sold over 32,000 electric vehicles (EV’s) in the first five months of this year. Sirirat Veeravisan, the DLT’s deputy director-general, said 32,450 electric vehicles were registered in Thailand between January and May, representing a 474.43% increase over the same period last year.

The Transport Ministry and the DLT have provided incentives to automobile owners by reducing the annual road charge for private vehicles powered entirely by electricity by 80% for one year.

People who register their private EVs with the DLT before November 10, 2025, will benefit from the tax break, according to Ms Sirirat.

Electric sedans (1.8-tonne) will have their annual tax lowered from 1,600 baht to 320 baht, while electric van owners will pay 160 baht instead of 800 baht.

The 50 baht tax on electric motorcycles will be reduced to 10 baht. All electric vehicles are eligible for a tax break for the first year after registration.

She noted that the department is supporting the changeover to EVs, which will cut exhaust pollutants and help drivers save money on petrol. Ms Sirirat stated that driving cars with internal combustion engines contributes to Bangkok’s PM2.5 pollution problems.

According to a Deloitte Thailand survey, 31% of Thais are expected to pick an EV as their next vehicle, the highest proportion in Southeast Asia. Lower gasoline costs are still the most compelling incentive for people to switch to an electric vehicle.

The poll findings come as the Thai government promotes EVs, with the cabinet last year authorising a package of incentives, including tax breaks and subsidies, to promote EV adoption and production from 2022-2023.

Adoption of Electric Vehicles in Thailand

Thailand has been making significant efforts to promote the adoption and production of electric vehicles (EVs) in recent years. The government, along with various stakeholders, has implemented policies and incentives to support the growth of the EV industry. Here are some key points regarding electric vehicles in Thailand:

1. Government Policies and Incentives: The Thai government has introduced several policies and incentives to encourage the production, import, and use of electric vehicles. These include tax exemptions, import duty reductions, investment privileges, and subsidies for manufacturers and buyers of EVs.

2. Manufacturing and Production: Thailand has emerged as a regional hub for electric vehicle manufacturing. Several international automakers, including Nissan, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, have set up production facilities in the country. Additionally, local companies such as Energy Absolute and Delta Electronics are also involved in EV production.

3. Charging Infrastructure: To support the growing number of electric vehicles, Thailand has been expanding its charging infrastructure. The government, in collaboration with private entities, has been installing public charging stations in various locations such as shopping malls, office buildings, and public parking areas.

4. Battery Industry: Thailand aims to become a regional leader in electric vehicle batteries. The country has attracted investments in battery production facilities, including those by companies like CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.) and LG Energy Solution. The development of a strong domestic battery industry is crucial for the growth of the EV sector.

5. Public Transport and Fleet Electrification: Thailand has also focused on electrifying public transport and fleet vehicles. Initiatives include the introduction of electric buses in Bangkok, as well as incentives for taxi operators and logistics companies to switch to electric vehicles.

6. Research and Development: The Thai government has invested in research and development to support EV technology advancement. Collaborations between industry players, educational institutions, and research organizations are driving innovation in areas such as battery technology, charging infrastructure, and smart mobility solutions.

7. Consumer Adoption: The government’s efforts to promote EV adoption have led to an increasing number of electric vehicles on Thai roads. Consumer awareness campaigns, test drive events, and financial incentives have contributed to the growing interest in electric vehicles among Thai consumers.

It’s important to note that the information provided here is up to my knowledge cutoff in September 2021. For the most up-to-date and detailed information on electric vehicles in Thailand, it’s recommended to refer to official government sources or recent news articles.