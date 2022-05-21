Live Weather Updates as May Snow Moves into Colorado

DENVER — Live Weather Updates: As a result of a cold front sweeping through the state, the rain has changed to snow and the temperatures have dropped by 50 degrees below normal.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the entire metro area, the Palmer Divide and parts of Grand and Park counties, with a potential accumulation of four to twelve inches of snow. There are also winter storm warnings for Summit County and some of the foothills which are expected to receive 8 to 20 inches of snow.

Overnight, snow began falling in the mountains and foothills to the north of us, and also being accompanied by some rain. As the storm continues to shift south through the morning, it is expected to arrive in the metro area by noon on Friday as forecast by the National Weather Service. Officials with the National Weather Service said that the worst impacts will likely be delayed until closer to sunset in the Denver metro area and especially after dark, if any.

As the storm moves through the area, you will be able to see the latest updates regarding traffic and weather. Keep checking this page for the latest information.

Friday, May 20

5:18 p.m. | Traffic | The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Vail Pass because of vehicle slide-offs and a semi-truck that jackknifed, according to Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol. The reopening time has not been estimated at this point in time.

On the westbound portion of I-70 from Bakerville to the Eisenhower Tunnel, as well as on both directions of U.S. 6 over the Loveland Pass, the commercial vehicle chain law is in effect.

On portions of U.S. 40 and U.S. 24 as well, the passenger vehicle traction law is also in effect.

11:54 a.m. | Sports | Weather has forced the postponement of tonight’s Rockies game against the Mets to tomorrow. Those who bought tickets for tonight’s game can use them for tomorrow’s game at 1:10 p.m.

10:22 a.m. | Cancellations |There will be no Greeley Farmers’ Market on May 21 due to unforeseen circumstances. As of May 28, the market should resume as usual.

9:43 a.m. | Athletics | CHSAA officials postponed the track and field state championships because of the weather.

It is hoped that competitions will be resumed after the weather system moves out on Saturday and the meet will be completed on Sunday after the weather system passes.

“In this scenario, the original Friday schedule would be the schedule for the weekend and the original Saturday schedule would be the schedule for the weekend. The CHSAA will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary, if the situation changes. Should the need arise, we are ready to go into the evenings of Saturday if the need arises.

When the surfaces are not ready on Saturday, the meet will be pushed to Sunday or Monday if the surfaces are not ready.

As soon as possible, CHSAA will communicate any decisions pertaining to the status of the meet on Saturday, May 21, to all high school athletes.

7:31 a.m. | Power Outages | According to Xcel Energy, only a few isolated power outages have been reported to the company so far, but the company said Thursday it is preparing staff to respond if the weather impacts power service. It is possible to report an outage via the Internet by texting OUT to 98936 – you can text STAT to the same number to check the status of an outage – or by phone by dialing 1-800-895-1999 and following the prompts.

6:38 a.m. | Travel | According to FlightAware, 186 flights have been canceled and 19 have been delayed at Denver International Airport.