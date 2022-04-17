Easter Sunday is Expected to be Sunny, According to the Met Office

Easter Sunday (April 17) is a perfect day for it to be full of sunshine, especially since the long weekend is still not over. Throughout the day today, Berkshire will be blessed with plenty of sunshine and there may also be some clouds in the sky.

Though it is a warm day in the inland regions, it might be a little cooler at the beach – according to this morning’s latest weather forecast by the Met Office – if you are planning on heading to the beach. Some parts of this county will reach a temperature of 19C, which is quite warm.

Also Read: Is Aldi open today? Easter Sunday opening times for Aldi supermarkets

In Reading, Slough, Newbury and Windsor, BBC BerkshireLive looked at the latest weather forecast with a view to finding out what the weather will be doing today. Please continue to check back as we provide you with the latest weather updates.

According to the latest Met Office outlook for London and the south-east, which includes the entire county of Berkshire, there will be “plenty of sunshine” on Saturday. This appears to be a day with plenty of sunshine, especially in the east. However, there are some high clouds that may persist across the west with fewer hours of sunshine expected. Although it might be hot, the wind from the coast will cool it down. The maximum temperature is 19°C.”

The Met Office has said that we are likely to see plenty of sunshine on the bank holiday Monday and during the beginning of next week as the weather forecast for Monday to Wednesday is as follows: “Cloudy but dry Monday with light winds. Cloudy Tuesday morning with early rain and clearing to brighter spells but also fresher winds. Sunny and showery Wednesday. Temperatures near normal.”