VIDEO: American and 2 Inmates Shoot Police Officer Then Flee

American Bart Allen Helmus and two other inmates have made a brazen escape from a Provincial court in Pattaya, Thailand. They shot and stabbed a police officer at the Provincial Court before fleeing in what appeared to be a getaway pickup truck on Monday.

The Courts of Justice identified the inmates as Noi Nilthes, Sirinapa Wisetrit and an American national, Bart Allen Helmus, the Bangkok Post reported.

The three are being tried on drug charges. Ms Sirinapa is Mr Helmus’s wife and they were charged together while Mr Noi faced the drug offence separately.

The three, who were shackled, then ran from the back of the court’s compound to the car park and fired a few shots in the air before getting into an Isuzu pick-up truck and speeding off.

It was unclear how the inmates obtained the gun and the knife and whether the Isuzu pick-up truck had been parked there to help with their escape.

Mr Suriyan said the Pattaya police were also reviewing footage from the surveillance cameras installed along the inmates’ escape route. The crime appeared to have been planned, he added.

According to the court, Mr Noi was indicted on charge of possessing 229,800 meth pills and 100 ecstasy tablets. Mr Helmus and Ms Sirinapa face trial for possessing a kilogram of crystal meth.

Video of Brazen Escape in Pattaya, Thailand