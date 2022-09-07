Harvest Moon; Reap The Beauty Of The Full ‘Harvest Moon’ On Sept. 10

Since 1706, the Harvest Moon has been called the September full moon. Due to its proximity to the autumnal equinox, many crops are harvested in the Northern Hemisphere during this full moon.

Non-European names are also given to the moon. In what is now northeastern United States and southeastern Canada, the Algonquin tribes coined the Corn Moon.

Maine Farmers’ Almanac, which began publishing Native American moon names in the 1930s, notes that the Corn Moon rises during the harvest season for corn, pumpkins, squash and other fall staples.

Numerous religious and cultural holidays coincide with Harvest Moon, including the Mid-Autumn Festival in China and other Asian countries, and the 16-day Hindu Pitru Paksha period. Judaism’s Sukkot holiday started with the moon last year.