Published

4 mins ago

on

X Logo Officially Replaces Twitter's Famous Bird on Mobile App

(CTN News) – X, formerly known as Twitter, has significantly rebranded by retiring its famous blue and white bird logo. The platform’s mobile app icon has been changed to a simple “X,” as part of the sweeping rebranding plan announced earlier by the platform’s owner, Elon Musk.

The logo change was first introduced on the web and accompanied by the launch of the domain X.com, but Twitter.com will continue to be live.

“Risk and Reward: Musk’s Ambitious Plan to Phase Out Twitter’s Blue Bird”

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion the previous year, expressed his intention to bid farewell to the Twitter brand and gradually phase out all bird-related elements.

Musk’s vision is to transform the platform into an “everything app,” encompassing various functionalities and services.

The new X logo was showcased in a video, with the logo glowing on top of the company’s headquarters, but the move has raised concerns with city officials in San Francisco, who filed a complaint against the company for allegedly installing the sign without a proper permit.

Musk’s fascination with the letter “X” is evident, as his rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX, also features an X in its logo. Additionally, Musk has recently launched a new artificial intelligence startup called xAI, with ambitions to understand the true nature of the universe.

However, business analysts say that rebranding from the familiar Twitter blue bird to a simple “X” carries risks. The company has already faced challenges in retaining advertisers, who fear that Musk’s changes to the site may make it a less safe place for brands to market.

Musk brought on board former NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO to address these concerns and bolster the platform’s advertising prospects.

Yaccarino aims to develop user experiences in video, audio, messaging, banking, and payments under the X brand, to delight users. She and Musk plan to work collaboratively across all teams to keep the entire community updated.

The transition from Twitter to X signifies Elon Musk’s determination to reshape the platform into a versatile and multi-functional app while navigating the challenges of rebranding a well-established platform.
