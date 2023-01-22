Twitter has Lost or Laid off 6,000 Employees Since Elon Musk’s Takeover

(CTN News) – According to statistics from the social media platform’s internal records, over 6,000 Twitter workers, or almost 80% of the company’s personnel, have either departed or been let go since billionaire Elon Musk acquired the business.

The records state that Twitter’s full-time personnel has decreased from around 7,500 before the buyout to about 1,300 active workers.

Of those remaining employed, just 550 are full-time engineers. Less than 20 full-time employees make up the trust and safety department, which suggests new policies, designs, and products.

The company’s 1,400 workers are still being paid but are no longer required to carry out their duties.

When Elon Musk insisted that they adhere to his new “hardcore” Twitter 2.0 vision, which included long hours and an end to remote work, several of them quit.

Elon Musk assumed control of the business in late October and began firing employees immediately, claiming that doing so was vital to prevent the platform’s financial disaster.

However, his first strategy was to let around 50% of the personnel leave.

According to a former Twitter engineer who preferred to remain anonymous, the company’s ability to consistently maintain service while developing new features would undoubtedly be hampered by the loss of employees.

According to him, it will be challenging for the remaining engineers to maintain the many components of Twitter in functioning order since they need expertise in several platforms and programming languages because the company’s code base is too broad and diverse.

