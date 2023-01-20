Connect with us

Tech

Hacker Accesses T-Mobile's 37mln Customer Records
Advertisement

Tech

Netflix CEO 'Reed Hastings' Steps Down Following The Company's Subscriber Growth

Tech

Layoffs At Riot Games Reportedly Taking Place

Tech

Irish Instagram Launches 'Quiet Mode'

Tech

Indian Digital Payments App PhonePe Raises $350 Million at $12 Billion Valuation

Tech

CoinDesk hires a Banker to Explore Potential Sales With Investment Bank Lazard

Tech

Lawyers Argue Over Elon Musk's 2018 Tesla Tweet: Trial

Tech Business

San Francisco Headquarters Auction Sells Twitter's Bird Statue For $100,000

Tech

Update Your Google Stadia Controller To "Bluetooth Mode"

Tech Business

Twitter Introduces A New Subscription Plan 'Twitter Blue'

Tech

Travel Management Software

Tech

SpaceX Launches 'GPS 3' Navigation Satellite Into Orbit

Tech News

'Boeing' Receives $425 Million From NASA For Fuel-Efficient Airliner Project

Tech

Using Bluetooth Headphones With Your Windows Laptop, Macbook, And More

Tech

Amazon Echo Dot vs Google Home Mini: Amazon vs Google

Tech

$299 Apple HomePod Speaker Upgrades Sound, Siri Smarts

Tech

Around 5% Of Microsoft's Workforce Will Lose Their Jobs Starting Wednesday

Tech

How To Record Yourself On A Laptop With In Good Quality For Free?

Tech

Crossing a zone of Turbulence: Ethereum's 2022 Results

Tech Business

Twitter's Revenue Drops 40% Ahead Of Musk Deadline For Major Payment: Report

Tech

Hacker Accesses T-Mobile’s 37mln Customer Records

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Hacker Accesses T-Mobile's 37mln Customer Records

(CTN NEWS) – BOSTON – T-Mobile, a wireless provider in the United States, reported on Thursday that an unidentified hostile intruder broke into its network in late November and took information on 37 million users, including addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth.

The compromise was discovered on January 5, according to T-Mobile in a complaint with the Security and Exchange Commission.

According to its inquiry, it claimed that no passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers, or other official identifications were among the data that had been made vulnerable to theft.

There is no proof the hacker could access the company’s network, but T-Mobile stated that the malicious activity “appears to be totally controlled at this time,” even though its investigation is still underway.

A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The corporation did not immediately answer an email requesting comment.

T-Mobile claimed to have informed unnamed law enforcement and federal officials. The business stated that it did not anticipate the incident to materially affect its operations.

It claimed the first access to the data occurred on or about November 25. Before, T-Mobile was hacked.

After the corporation reported in August 2021 that personal data, including Social Security numbers and driver’s license information, had been taken, customers who launched a class action lawsuit demanded $350 million.

A T-Mobile sign on top of a T-Mobile retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

And the company agreed to do so in July. There were almost 80 million Americans who were impacted.

Additionally, it announced that it would invest $150 million in other technologies and data security through 2023.

Before the August 2021 incursion, the corporation acknowledged breaches in which customer information was obtained in January 2021, November 2019 and August 2018.

After acquiring rival Sprint in 2020, Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile rose to prominence as one of the nation’s major mobile service providers. After the merger, it claimed to have more than 102 million clients.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Layoffs At Riot Games Reportedly Taking Place

Irish Instagram Launches ‘Quiet Mode’

Netflix CEO ‘Reed Hastings’ Steps Down Following The Company’s Subscriber Growth
Related Topics:
Continue Reading