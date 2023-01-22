Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Are $100 Off Today At Samsung

(CTN News) – It is Friday, which means it is time for some Fridays (sorry, not sorry). The price of the last-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has fallen to its lowest level ever.

The wireless earbuds are currently available in all colors at Best Buy or in white at Amazon for $99.99 ($100 off).

While these earbuds from early 2021 do not have the lightweight design and fancy 24-bit audio capabilities that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 do, they are still an excellent pair of noise-canceling earbuds two years later.

In addition, the recently launched Galaxy Buds Pro are a worthy replacement, but they launched at a higher price of $229.99, so this discount on the last-generation model is especially worthwhile for anyone seeking stylish headphones on a budget.

For as low as $299.99, Woot is offering refurbished versions of the third-generation iPhone SE (the most recent model from 2022).

This represents a savings of approximately $130 when compared to the price of a new device with 64GB of storage. There are also refurbs available in 128GB and 256GB capacities for $359.99 and $379.99, respectively.

As you can see, each of these prices is well below the base price of a base SE, which begins at $429.

In addition to a 90-day warranty, the discounted models are advertised as being in “like-new” condition without scratches or blemishes.

It should be noted, however, that the unlocked phone will arrive in nondescript, bulk packaging and not in the original iPhone box.

It seems worthwhile to take advantage of this deal if you or someone you know is in need of a “recent” iPhone at a very reasonable price.

The new SE may be a parts-bin phone that is built similarly to the older iPhone 8, but it retains the home button and Touch ID that many users appreciate. In addition, it has the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 generation and iPhone 14/14 Plus.

Whether you enjoy mountain biking or camping, the Tribit Storm Box Micro 2 is a versatile Bluetooth speaker for active individuals.

The speaker is currently available for $47.39 (about $23 off) on Amazon, which is the lowest price ever for the speaker.

Storm Box Micro 2 speaker produces surprisingly loud sound for its size, and it has a built-in strap so it can easily be attached to handlebars or backpack straps.

It has a marginally higher output (10 watts versus 9 watts), and Tribit claims its larger Samsung Galaxy Buds battery will last for up to 12 hours (compared to eight hours on the first-generation model).

Additionally, the Micro 2 can be used as a power bank if you are in need of some extra juice for your phone.

