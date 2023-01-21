AWS Plans To Invest $35 Billion In Virginia Data Centers By 2040

(CTN NEWS) – FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va – According to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced Friday morning a $35 billion investment in Virginia by 2040 to build numerous data center campuses throughout the state.

Youngkin’s office stated that the centers’ potential locations are being considered.

AWS has a sizable presence in Virginia, and Youngkin remarked, “We are pleased that AWS has chosen to continue growing and expanding their footprint throughout the Commonwealth.”

Virginia will keep supporting the construction of this new generation of data center campuses around the Commonwealth. These places have excellent livability, cheap expenses, and highly educated workforces.

They will gain from the resulting economic growth and higher tax base, which will help the local schools and provide services.

The investment across the entire state will generate at least 1,000 new jobs.

In 2006, AWS built its initial data centers and operational facilities. In 2018, it announced the location of its second headquarters (HQ2) in Arlington.

7News has been monitoring Amazon’s growing presence in Arlington very carefully. On the PenPlace property, along Army Navy Drive, the second phase of HQ2 will begin construction later this year.

The 350-foot-tall, spiral-shaped “Helix” building from Amazon is part of that development, which the Arlington County Board approved in April. Amazon intends to construct three other HQ2 office buildings beside the Helix.

Officials from Amazon have stated that they intend for the first HQ2 office building at PenPlace to open in 2025 and for the remaining buildings, including the Helix, to follow in 2026.

According to Youngkin’s office, the project was secured through collaboration between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission of the General Assembly.

Additionally, the state is constructing a new Mega Data Center Incentive Program for which the business will qualify. The new programme offers Data Center Sales and Use tax savings on eligible equipment and enables software for up to a 15-year extension.

