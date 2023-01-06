The Egnyte Platform Is Free For Early-Stage Life Science Startups

(CTN News) – Egnyte, a secure platform for content collaboration and governance, has announced that it will provide complimentary access to its award-winning Egnyte for Life Sciences platform to early-stage life sciences innovators.

This offer is designed to accelerate “time to patient” for life sciences innovators and will provide companies with access to Egnyte’s platform for a full year in order for them to scale and optimize their businesses, collaborate across their partner ecosystems, and manage risk and regulatory compliance.

Collaboration solutions for data and documents in the cloud

Life sciences startups must have agility, speed, and collaboration as core competencies more than ever, according to Ronen Vignesh, Vice President of Life Sciences at Egnyte.

The CEO adds, “We are thrilled to make our cloud-based data and document collaboration solutions even more widely available to companies that are pioneering the next generation of treatments that will significantly improve the lives of people.”

Platform Egnyte for Life Sciences

Egnyte for Life Sciences enables biotech companies in pre-clinical and clinical stages with limited IT resources to collaborate seamlessly on diverse data sets with their partner ecosystems, while maintaining the required levels of data control and compliance with industry regulations.

“Egnyte’s platform provides a reliable and secure collaboration environment that supports our current requirements for data management.

As VaxSyna’s team grows, this solution will be able to scale with us as well,” said Joe Hunter, M.S., Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

Offerings for free

According to Joe Hunter, “We are confident that cloud-based data and document collaboration platform meets regulatory requirements, and that it will continue to grow with us as we continue to address global health challenges through our novel vaccine platform as we move through preclinical trials and into clinical trials.”

In order to take advantage of Egnyte’s free offering, you must be an early-stage life sciences startup.

Up to five users will be granted access to the platform for 12 months for companies that qualify for the offer.

Integrate and share data

EGNYTE for Life Sciences enables companies to securely share and integrate data across their ecosystem of internal and external collaborators in real-time.

In contrast to consumer-grade cloud content-sharing applications, this platform provides built-in controls to ensure the integrity and quality of data over its lifetime.

The platform is compatible with business and life science applications, including Microsoft Office, Google, AWS, and electronic laboratory note systems, and provides a solution for secure data collection from sites and partners.

The Life Science platform offered by Egnyte is a fully validated, audit-ready environment that complies with 21 CFR Part 11 for both regulated and unregulated data.

