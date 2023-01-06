WhatsApp Now Supports Worldwide Proxy Servers

(CTN News) – Through the use of worldwide proxy servers, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to keep in touch even during disruptions.

Across the globe, WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging platforms, being used as the primary means of communication for many people.

As a result, as well as its support for end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp is often regarded as a prime target by governments and oppressive regimes who rely on it as a means of communicating.

It is our wish for 2023 that none of these internet shutdowns will take place,” the company wrote in a blog post on its website.

As we have seen in Iran over the past months, the disruptions we have seen violate the human rights of the Iranian people.

They also make it impossible for them to receive urgent assistance.

Even if these shutdowns continue for some time to come, we hope that this solution will help people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication in the future.”

In order to keep its users connected at all times, the company has launched worldwide proxy support as part of its “solution”.

According to the blog, “by choosing a proxy server, you will be able to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by organizations and volunteers around the world who are dedicated to ensuring that people have access to free communication,” the blog continues.

“If you have the ability to help others connect to the internet, you can learn how to set up a proxy here if you wish to help others.”

Even if users select to connect via a proxy, WhatsApp assures users that even if they choose to use a proxy, the service will still offer the same level of security and end-to-end encryption.

By connecting through a proxy, WhatsApp maintains the high level of privacy and security it provides its users,” the company explains.

As with WhatsApp, your private messages will remain protected by end-to-end encryption, so they won’t be visible to anyone in between you and the person you’re communicating with and will not be seen by any proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta servers in between.”

As stated earlier in the article, the announcement is good news for privacy advocates, journalists, and anyone else who needs to communicate under difficult circumstances or government oppression.

What is WhatsApp Web proxy?

Select Settings > Show Advanced Settings. Locate and click Network > Change proxy settings. In the next window – Internet Properties – locate and click on LAN Settings. In the LAN Settings window, check the Proxy Server checkbox.

