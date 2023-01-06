Apparently Oppo Won’t Be Launching Reno 9 In India Until February

Connect with us

Published

35 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – There was a launch of Oppo’s premium Reno 9 series a couple of months ago on the Chinese market. It is expected that the smartphone will make its debut on the Indian market in the near future.

A number of reports suggest that the devices might be launched in India in the first quarter of Oppo 2023. However, others say that the devices will not be launched in India at all.

According to a new report from 91mobiles, Oppo is skipping the launch of the Reno 9 series in India and is instead launching the Oppo Reno 10 series simultaneously.

It is claimed in the report that tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore is the source of the information. He said that the Reno 10 series would be launched in India sometime during the first or second week of February.

The current state of knowledge is that it is unclear whether these devices will be an entirely new generation of smartphones. Instead, they will simply be updated versions of the Reno 9 series.

It is highly likely that India will be getting a rebranded Reno 9 model as the Reno 9 series was launched on November 24, 2023.

Therefore, it is highly likely that we will get a new Reno 9 model in the near future. We will examine what we know about the Reno 10 series of devices in the hope that these are not rebranded devices.

On the off chance that they are not counterfeit devices.

Specifications of the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ (expected)

The Reno10 Pro+ is supposed to have the model number PHU110, but the exact specifications of the device are currently unknown.

There is a high chance that the device will feature an OLED screen that has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Depending on the chipset used, the phone may be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU or a MediaTek Dimensity 5G-capable chipset.

There is a high chance that the device will boot right out of the box with a bespoke ColorOS skin based on Android 13.

Many rumors have been circulating about the camera capabilities of the phone, including the possibility of a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and an unidentified periscope camera.

Currently, there are no details available about the front-facing camera of the phone. There is most likely to be a 4,700mAh battery included in the phone in addition to a fast charging capability of 80 watts.

