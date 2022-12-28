New GIGABYTE G5 Series Gaming Laptops With 12th-Gen Intel Core Processors

(CTN News) – Earlier this year, GIGABYTE launched the G5 series gaming laptops in India as part of their global launch.

In addition, there were also models with Intel Core processors of the 11th generation, such as the GD, MD, and KD. In order to meet the needs of the users, the company has updated the G5 laptops with the 12th generation Core chipsets.

The latest offerings have different model numbers than the previous generation offerings, for instance, GE, ME, and KE compared with the 11th-generation Core variants that have the same model number.

The GIGABYTE G5 series laptops are equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that offers a maximum contrast ratio of 10,000:1. In addition, it offers a 144Hz refresh rate as well as a peak brightness of 300 nits.

In addition to the backlit keyboard, these laptops are furnished with a number pad that can be used for input. They are equipped with dual 2-watt speakers, dual-array microphones, and DTS:X Ultra 5.1 surround sound technology.

The GIGABYTE G5 series is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which is part of the Intel Core processor family.

There are three variants of the GE, ME, and KE that come with either NVIDIA RTX 3050, RTX 3050Ti, or RTX 3060 graphics cards installed on board.

There are sixteen gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of NVMe SSD storage in these laptops.

In addition to the two M.2 slots, there is also a swappable bay with capacity for up to 6TB, which can be used for storing data.

The laptops are equipped with WINDFORCE cooling technology that utilizes dual fans, five heat pipes, and four exhaust vents to ensure the laptops are kept cool.

GIGABYTE’s G5 series laptops are powered by a 54WHrs battery unit, and the GE and ME models are configured with the ability to charge at 150W.

It is worth noting that the KE variant supports a charging speed of 180W.

There are a number of connectivity options available on the laptops, including WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, HDMI, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, among others

With a starting price of Rs 77,887, GIGABYTE’s G5 gaming laptops are priced competitively.

Currently, they are available on Flipkart as well as in offline retail outlets across the country for purchase.

Is A gigabyte G5 good for gaming?

Performance. The Gigabyte G5 core specs mark it out as a laptop made entirely for gaming, because it uses the relatively old 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10500H CPU.

Don’t get me wrong, this processor is still easily powerful enough to handle video editing, Photoshop and other pro-level apps.

