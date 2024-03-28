Meta Requests An End To The Blanket Ban On The Word ‘Shaheed’

(CTN News) – Oversight Meta Boards of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have advised lifting the ban on using the Arabic word shaheed, which translates to ‘martyr’ in English. They say the change will make a “huge difference” in media coverage of such events.

Meta’s approach to moderating the word is “overbroad, and disproportionately restricts freedom of expression and civic discourse”, according to the board’s opinion released on Tuesday.

Having interpreted the use of “shaheed” as referring to individuals it has defined as “dangerous,” the company asked its board for an opinion regarding its content moderation policy.

According to Meta’s Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy, it asked its board whether the Arabic term should continue to be used to refer to individuals.

In the aftermath of the Gaza conflict, the US-based company’s policies have come under intense criticism from rights groups. In their view, the government has suppressed free speech and silencing pro-Palestinian voices.

Among Meta’s guidelines, it is most likely that ‘shaheed’ is responsible for the most content removals.

After Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023, Israel launched a full-scale military operation in Gaza, worsening the Middle East situation, which the advisory panel stated that its research was about to conclude.

The publication of this policy advisory opinion has been paused due to new developments to ensure it is responsive to Meta’s platforms and word ‘shaheed’ in this context.

The Board noted that this additional research confirmed its recommendations to Meta to moderate the word ‘shaheed’, even under extreme stress. It will ensure greater respect for all human rights when Meta responds to crises,” the board said.

Additionally, the company’s approach did not consider the many different meanings that the word can be used for, many of which are not meant to glorify or convey approval, leading to the removal of posts by Arabic speakers and speakers of other languages (many of whom are Muslims), without fulfilling the policy’s objectives.

It is the responsibility of Meta’s Oversight Board, which operates independently, to ensure that Meta’s response to this threat is guided by respect for all human rights, including freedom of expression, while extremists often use the word “shaheed” to praise or glorify people who die as a result of violent terrorist acts.

As a result of the board’s recommendation, social media firm Facebook will end its blanket ban on the use of the term to refer to dangerous individuals, and modify its policy to analyze content in a more contextually informed way.

SEE ALSO:

TikTok Might Get Sued If The FTC Investigates Its Data Practices