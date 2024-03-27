WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Video Forwarding And Rewinding

(CTN News) – A new feature has begun rolling out on WhatsApp’s messaging app that allows users to quickly forward or rewind a video they are watching.

It is possible to easily move forward or backward in a video by 10 seconds by double tapping on the right or left side of the screen on either side of the screen.

There has been a lot of testing going on regarding this feature and it works similar to how you can fast forward or rewind a video on streaming apps like Netflix or YouTube, which have been in testing for a while now.

Now that WhatsApp has released its latest update for iOS, which is available on the App Store, we are able to forward or rewind a video.

The following is the changelog of WhatsApp for iOS v24.6.77, which has been released today:

In a changelog posted by WhatsApp, it states that these features will be rolled out to everyone over the course of the next few weeks.

The forward/rewind functionality of WhatsApp’s Android app is not mentioned on Google Play, but it is available on Android devices despite the absence of mention on Google Play. The progress bar in the video player can be manually dragged to advance the video in a WhatsApp video, or you can use the forward or backward buttons.

Apart from that, the update also allows you to start a video message and share it by long pressing the camera button on your phone.

In July of last year, the Android and iOS devices were introduced with the ability to send minute-long videos via the Video Messages feature. The microphone button was previously accessible from the chat interface by clicking on the microphone button.

In addition to Favorites, Default Media Upload Quality, Filtering Group Chats, and Sharing Status Updates from companion devices, the Meta-owned messaging platform is busy working on some other features.

Aside from WhatsApp, third-party messaging apps are also preparing to integrate with the service.

Recent reports have indicated that a video has surfaced showing the possible onboarding process of the underdevelopment feature. WhatsApp is currently working on adding Passkey support to iOS, so users will not have to enter their passwords to access the service.

SEE ALSO:

Free Premium On Telegram If You Use This Dangerous Feature