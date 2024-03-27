Connect with us

Tech

WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Video Forwarding And Rewinding
Advertisement

Tech

Despite Cost Cuts, UPS Forecasts Revenue Growth In 2026

News News Asia Tech

New Zealand and Australia Accuse China of State-Sponsored Cyber Attacks

Tech

Twitter Impressions Useviral: Using Twitter Impressions to Improve Your Marketing?

Tech

Jumping Super Micro Stock: Why JPMorgan Rates It Overweight

Tech

Apple, Google, Meta Probed Under New Digital Law

Tech

Spotify Launches Educational Video Courses In The United Kingdom

Tech

Transformative Impact: VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging Reshapes Industries

Tech

Google And Apple Could Split As Regulators Target Tech Companies

Tech

AI Ambitions Of Nvidia In Medicine And Health Care Are Growing,

Tech

Intel And AMD Chips Aren't Allowed In Government Computers In China

Tech

The New Instagram Limits Political Content: A Tech Tip

Tech

Updated WhatsApp Status! You Can Now Share Videos Up To 1 Minute Long

Tech

Telegram's Services In Spain Are Suspended By The High Court

Tech

US Sues Apple Over Smartphone Market Monopoly

Tech

Elevate Your Email Game with Google Workspace Signature Manager

Tech

Threads Add Live Scores For Sports Games Starting With The NBA

Tech

Statement From Apple Against US 'Blockbuster' Lawsuit

Tech

Biden Gives Intel Nearly $20 Billion To Boost US Chip Production

Tech

Judge Dismisses DirecTV's Antitrust Lawsuit Against Nexstar

Tech

WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Video Forwarding And Rewinding

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

6 seconds ago

on

WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Video Forwarding And Rewinding

(CTN News) – A new feature has begun rolling out on WhatsApp’s messaging app that allows users to quickly forward or rewind a video they are watching.

It is possible to easily move forward or backward in a video by 10 seconds by double tapping on the right or left side of the screen on either side of the screen.

There has been a lot of testing going on regarding this feature and it works similar to how you can fast forward or rewind a video on streaming apps like Netflix or YouTube, which have been in testing for a while now.

Now that WhatsApp has released its latest update for iOS, which is available on the App Store, we are able to forward or rewind a video.

The following is the changelog of WhatsApp for iOS v24.6.77, which has been released today:

In a changelog posted by WhatsApp, it states that these features will be rolled out to everyone over the course of the next few weeks.

The forward/rewind functionality of WhatsApp’s Android app is not mentioned on Google Play, but it is available on Android devices despite the absence of mention on Google Play. The progress bar in the video player can be manually dragged to advance the video in a WhatsApp video, or you can use the forward or backward buttons.

Apart from that, the update also allows you to start a video message and share it by long pressing the camera button on your phone.

In July of last year, the Android and iOS devices were introduced with the ability to send minute-long videos via the Video Messages feature. The microphone button was previously accessible from the chat interface by clicking on the microphone button.

In addition to Favorites, Default Media Upload Quality, Filtering Group Chats, and Sharing Status Updates from companion devices, the Meta-owned messaging platform is busy working on some other features.

Aside from WhatsApp, third-party messaging apps are also preparing to integrate with the service.

Recent reports have indicated that a video has surfaced showing the possible onboarding process of the underdevelopment feature. WhatsApp is currently working on adding Passkey support to iOS, so users will not have to enter their passwords to access the service.

SEE ALSO:

Free Premium On Telegram If You Use This Dangerous Feature

Despite Cost Cuts, UPS Forecasts Revenue Growth In 2026

New Zealand and Australia Accuse China of State-Sponsored Cyber Attacks
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies