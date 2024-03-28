Connect with us

Launch Of Zoom's AI-Powered Open Collaboration Platform 
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Launch Of Zoom's AI-Powered Open Collaboration Platform 

(CTN News) – Zoom recently announced the launch of its AI-powered, open collaboration platform, which was powered by machine learning.

It is the company’s Zoom Workspace that focuses on improving productivity and facilitating connections across the workplace by providing an environment that facilitates communication.

In addition, the company also announced that it would be updating its existing app with new features, including new AI Companion features for Zoom phone, Team Chat, Events, and Contact Center.

According to a press release from the company, the update also brings AI companion features which work across all platforms as a part of the update.

A new feature called Ask AI companion will provide a new way to interact with AI companion throughout platform, as it will be capable of gathering data from Meetings, Mail, Team Chat, Notes, and Docs in order to prepare a work schedule based on the information gathered.

Companion will also be capable of generating a summary of meetings, showing relevant action items, drafting agendas, summarizing chats and emails, as well as summarizing documents and chat threads that were discussed at the meeting.

Zoom plans to expand the scope of its AI companion in the near future so that it can support third-party apps as well as Zoom apps. There will be a later update that will bring the feature to the users so that they will be able to take advantage of it.

As part of  Workplace’s open platform approach, the Zoom Workplace will continue to be offered to its users.

It is possible to integrate the Workplace with APIs, SDKs, and more than 2,500 integrations that are available on the Zoom App Marketplace, which can be used to build custom applications.

