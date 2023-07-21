WhatsApp Is Redesigning Its Security Notifications Menu

(CTN News) – In the beta version of WhatsApp, one of the most popular chat apps out there, we are given a glimpse into some of the upcoming functionality that is currently unavailable to regular users of the app.

Despite the fact that not all features found in beta make the final cut, some minor UI tweaks usually make the cut for the stable release.

In the latest WhatsApp beta version, there is one such small visual change that has been made to the Security notifications menu, with some new text on top and a larger font size for already existing text in the menu.

In the report from WABetaInfo, it is reported that the feature is part of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.15.21, which has begun rolling out to enrolled users via the Play Store this week.

According to the screenshots below, it’s pretty easy to tell what’s new and what’s old between the old and new interfaces of the Security notification page, as illustrated by the screenshots below.

On the top of the page, there is a redesigned header image, while the text below the image is now centered and rephrased to read “WhatsApp protects your privacy.”.

A similar disclaimer (also centered) is followed by a bullet point of the app’s end-to-end encryption capabilities, which has a larger font below.

On the current stable version of WhatsApp,

These bullet points have been replaced with green icons in place of the gray ones on the version that was released three months ago, highlighting the WhatsApp features that cannot be accessed by the developers or the parent company.

It appears that on my Google Pixel 6a, which is running beta version 2.23.15.22, the new look menu appears to be live.

It is probably not going to change the way you use WhatsApp, but it is a sign that there is a renewed interest in highlighting the security credentials of the app at a time when public awareness about government surveillance is at its peak around the world.

As an outage hamstrung WhatsApp’s normal functioning this week, WhatsApp users around the world have had a bit of a mixed bag of a week as the app has had a lot of problems.

Fortunately, Meta-owned chat app was able to get things back up and running in just a few hours after the incident took place.

In addition to this momentary controversy, WhatsApp finally picked up a standalone Wear OS app, which is compatible with smartwatches running Wear OS 3 and higher, in order to capitalize on the Wear OS market.

