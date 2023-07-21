YouTube Premium Will Cost $13.99 Per Month From Now On

(CTN News) – It has been announced that the price of an individual YouTube Premium subscription will increase by $2 to $13.99 per month in the US for new and existing customers.

In order to be eligible for this price increase, you must be a new subscriber as seen on youtube.com/premium. YouTube Premium is now available for only $13.99/month instead of $11.99/month.

While this is the case, if you are subscribing using the iOS app, it will cost you $18.99.

Last year, a big increase was made to the family premium plans, which jumped from $19.99 to $22.99 a month. The situation remains the same to this day.

A $20 increase in the subscription price, which was introduced in January of 2022, will make the annual subscription cost $139.99 in 2022. In comparison to paying on a monthly basis, you are going to save $27.89.

As part of the relaunch of YouTube Music,

YouTube has raised the price of its YouTube Premium service (previously known as “Red”) for the first time since 2018.

Additionally, YouTube will increase the price of its Music Premium service to $10.99 per month from $9.99 per month.

As Apple and Amazon made similar moves in the past year, this is not unexpected given that they made similar moves in the past year as well. Moreover, YouTube is enforcing a strict policy against the use of ad blockers on its platform.

Subscribers who already have an account will begin to see the new pricing with their next billing cycle. The changes will be explained in an upcoming email that you will receive.

It is important to note that those who were grandfathered in five years ago (with Google Play Music and/or Red) will be able to continue using them at the current rate for three more months.

However, YouTube is not announcing any changes to the international pricing of its services today. It is expected that any future increases will be notified to the public 30 days in advance.

The Premium service removes ads (while still supporting Creators), enables audio-only playback for videos, and allows users to download videos for offline viewing.

There are also a number of additional features, including a 1080p Premium streaming quality, the option to co-view with others via Google Meet, the ability to test features ahead of time, and some extended free trials.

SEE ALSO:

An Apple Testing Platform To Compete With OpenAI’s ChatGPT