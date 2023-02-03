LibreOffice 7.5 Adds PDF Export Options And New Icons

(CTN News) – A six-month delay after LibreOffice 7.5 release marked a significant increase in the suite’s compatibility with Microsoft Office documents.

A number of improvements have been made to LibreOffice 7.5 by the developers, and a number of powerful enhancements and features have been added.

The development of LibreOffice 7.5 is the result of the efforts of 144 contributors.

Scroll on to find out more about what’s new in LibreOffice 7.5.

Updated features in LibreOffice 7.5

One of the most noticeable changes is that LibreOffice now has revised app icons. These bold, colorful replacements seem to be more in keeping with modern trends, at least to my eyes. Obviously, icons do not affect usability, but they can help create a positive first impression.

A new look has been added to Libre Office.

Additionally, GNOME users may notice that the Sifr icon set has been updated to match the Adwaita icon set (not enabled by default, AIUI).

Dark mode and high contrast theme support has been reworked throughout the application; touchpad rotation and zoom gestures have been added; an “improved” version of the Single Toolbar UI has been added to suit those who prefer to use suite with it (it is not enabled by default, and in Writer tools are context-aware in this mode).

Libre Office now supports “smooth scrolling” on Linux. A scrollbar can be scrolled more precisely by long pressing on it (or by pressing shift and clicking).

The PDF export picks up a wide range of fixes, as well as options for embedding colour emojis and fonts using colour layers or colour bitmaps; embedding variable fonts with font variations applied to glyph shapes; and exporting comments in the margin.

In addition, Writer improves the visibility of bookmarks, supports the marking of page objects as decorative, adds a new accessibility checker, enhances its spell checker, and gives you a deep interface for text translation (it’s disabled by default).

A number format that “spells out” numbers is now supported in Calc, as well as data tables in charts, and conditional formatting is now case-insensitive.

It permits you to drag and drop objects in the navigator, and allows you to run the ‘presenter console’ as a normal window instead of fullscreen – a substantial improvement.

Impress and Draw offer enhanced default table styles (including the ability to create custom styles); enable you to drag and drop objects in the navigator; and add support for custom styles.

LibreOffice 7.5 release notes provide additional information about these and other changes.

LibreOffice 7.5 can be downloaded here

You can download LibreOffice 7.5 for Windows, macOS, and Linux for free. Visit the Libre Office website to download the latest version.

Unless you run daily builds, you won’t have this version of Libre Office installed – but you can get it now from the LibreOffice website, Flathub, or the LibreOffice PPA.

