Samsung Launches Galaxy S23 Smartphone Lineup With Improved Camera, Gaming Features

(CTN News) – With weak macroeconomic conditions and waning consumer demand, Samsung launched its updated Galaxy smartphones on Wednesday with better cameras and gaming features.

There are three Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones: the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. Starts at $799 for the S23 and $1,000 for the S23+. $1,200 is the most advanced model.

There’s a pre-order for all three today, and they’ll be out on Feb. 17.

It’ll compete with Apple’s iPhone 14, which launched last September. Galaxy S phones usually come out in the first half of the year, and Galaxy Z phones come out in the second half.

New Samsung phones have mostly subtle improvements, including better cameras.

Samsung says its Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 200-megapixel “adaptive pixel” sensor that takes better pictures in low light.

Artificial intelligence and a Qualcomm chipset will make low-light photography much easier.

The device’s “astro hyperlapse” feature lets users take time-lapse motion shots without any special equipment.

Samsung’s most recent device also has a bigger battery. The S23 Ultra runs on a 5,000mAh battery.

Each S23 Plus and S23 has a 4,700 mAh battery.

Galaxy Book3 laptop lineup also includes a 16-inch AMOLED model. There were only two options for Galaxy Book2. It’s Samsung’s hope that the updated laptops will make a splash.

Its laptops and smartphones can drag and drop files. Samsung says users can pair the Book3 with tablets to use them as second screens.

Smartphone market is struggling

It’s a tough time for consumer tech companies right now. Demand for premium smartphones has slowed, as people are choosing to spend less on big-ticket gadgets due to rising prices.

According to IDC, global smartphone shipments dropped 18.3% to 300.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022 – usually a busy holiday shopping period.

Smartphone shipments in 2022 reached 1.21 billion, the lowest since 2013.

Consumer electronics providers are heading in the wrong direction, says Paolo Pescatore of PP Foresight.

On Tuesday, Samsung reported its smallest quarterly profit since 2014. It reported operating profit of 4.31 trillion won ($3.4 billion), down 69% from last year. Smartphone and memory chip demand was weak.

Therefore, many people hold on to their current phones longer, dissatisfied with the improvements promised by newer models.

Samsung’s latest devices will be most beneficial to customers upgrading from older models or mid-range devices, said Leo Gebbie, CCS Insight’s principal analyst for connected devices.

The Galaxy S23 family will be little different from the premium-tier smartphones customers already own.”

As a result, Samsung has consolidated its smartphone portfolio. Last year’s Galaxy S22 featured the S Pen stylus, marking the end of the Note series.

Its folding devices have also boosted consumer appetites. Samsung released two foldable models last year: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

