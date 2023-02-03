Finally, PS5 Beta Adds Discord Voice Chat

(CTN News) – After Sony PS5 announced a few months ago that it had started to integrate Discord features into the PlayStation 5 console in early 2022, the voice chat feature has finally been implemented in the most recent beta update, according to Sony.

It will now be possible for PS5 testers in the United States, Canada, and Japan to participate in Discord calls.

This is almost a year after Microsoft introduced the feature on Xbox One. There is also support for Variable Refresh Rates for 1440p on the PS5, along with improved dashboard UX features and other improvements to the console.

It is quite clunky to integrate Discord into the game, much like it was on Xbox when it was first released. According to Discord’s blog, here is the process for setting it up and using it once you have installed it.

If you want to use Discord on your PlayStation 5 device, you will have to link your PlayStation Network (PSN) account to Discord and then select Discord under “Linked Services.”

After that, you will have the option to enter either a QR code or the built-in web browser of your device to complete the integration process.

The only issue is that if you want to use Discord chat on a console, you’ll need to transfer your conversation to your mobile device every time. This isn’t the most convenient option.

There was a time back in November when Microsoft introduced the ability to join Discord chats directly from the Xbox 360 console. Therefore, hopefully Sony will follow suit at some point.

In addition to the updated social features, the dashboard now includes a new way to share screens, party chats within the dashboard, and a supplementary feature called “friends who play” which shows which of your friends are playing a game at the moment.

Furthermore, Sony introduced Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p gaming, so HDMI 2.1 displays should be able to display smoother and more tearing-free performance at that resolution when used with HDMI 2.1 displays.

As of April last year, Sony launched VRR on PS5 early and 1440p support shortly afterward. However, these two features have not been able to work together seamlessly.

There are also brand-new tools available to gamers that will enable them to access their saved data from PS4 on PS5. It is also possible to transfer games from one PS5 console to another using a wireless connection or an Ethernet connection.

This is a way to move them from one console to another. During the next few months, the rest of the world will be able to access the upcoming update beta, which is expected to be available for certified testers today.

