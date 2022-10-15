Is Scorn Exclusive To Xbox?

(CTN News) – In the midst of the spooky season, gamers may be wondering whether Scorn is an Xbox exclusive for gamers looking for a haunting thrill this fall.

The grotesque horror game, Scorn, developed by Ebb Software, has finally been released after being announced back in 2014, making it one of the most anticipated games this year.

Those who enjoy a good scare fest can immerse themselves in the nightmarish world of Scorn, which is filled with various unsettling environments filled with terrifying inhabitants that can make the player feel as if they are being watched.

In order to survive in this game, players will be given a limited amount of resources, making it even more frantic as they have to decide what is the best course of action to follow.

What are the Xbox exclusive features of Scorn?

There is no doubt that those who are curious about embarking on Scorn’s terrifying journey will have to have an Xbox platform in hand since it is, in fact, an Xbox-exclusive title.

It has been announced that Ebb Software’s latest title will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and on Game Pass for players to enjoy.

As of yet, there has been no confirmation that Scorn will be a timed Xbox exclusive, so gamers on other platforms will have to wait and see if they will also be able to experience this title.

In order to ease the fears of horror fans, we have compiled a list of the top five horror games available on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

Despite the fact that some of you might have to wait for Scorn, there are still plenty of chilling experiences you can enjoy in the meantime.

