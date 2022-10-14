Bremont Supernova Watch Is Set To Cause a Stir

(CTN News) – Watch enthusiasts tend to be emotionally affected by Bremont products, so the brand’s announcement of its own movement last year caused quite a stir.

Their first watches were high-end and limited, but now they’re releasing the kind of watches these movements were meant for.

Not only are the new watches non-limited and cheaper, but they also feature the brand’s first integrated bracelet design (on-trend right now).

Bracelet integrated? The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philippe Nautilus have cases built into the bracelets (and aren’t compatible with standard straps).

Just about everyone else needs something from this genre, sometimes called “sports chic” or something like that, since they’re all the rage. With a combination of design and horological chops, Bremont joins the fray.

Bremont ENG300 series wasn’t just a big deal for the brand – it was the first watch movement produced on a large scale in Britain in decades.

Watch enthusiasts will continue to scrutinize and debate exactly how much it’s “in-house” (Bremont doesn’t use the term). Regardless, it’s a high-quality movement Bremont makes a lot in Britain (you can see it through a caseback display window), and the watches it comes in are pretty cool.

Even though a lot of brands are doing it, integrated bracelets are a design, engineering, and production challenge that typically adds to the price.

It also adds to the appeal for many people. It’s got Bremont’s famous Trip-Tick case, DLC-treated case, hardened steel bezel, anti-shock movement mount, and should be as tough as any Bremont watch.

Despite its 40mm sizing, its 53mm length might make you want to try it on.

In fact, the Supernova is only one of three new collections with ENG300 movements. The Supernova steals the show, but the other collections are more affordable.

Both the Fury pilot’s watch and the Audley dress watch start at $6,795.

The Supernova comes in three different versions, two with black dials and either stick or Arabic numerals, as well as a version with a white dial and Arabic numerals, all with a price of $8,995.

Is Bremont a luxury brand?

Bremont Watch Company is a luxury aviation-themed British watchmaker based in England. Annual production is approximately 10,000 pieces for an approximate annual revenue of £40 million.

