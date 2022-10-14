Connect with us

Tech

Bremont Supernova Watch Is Set To Cause a Stir
Advertisement

Tech

Android Studio For Beginners: A Step-by-Step Guide

Tech

Finally, Apple Music Is Available On Xbox One

Tech

Pokémon Sword And Shield Is Coming To GameStop

Tech

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Hands-On: Same As Ever, But Faster

Tech

Hunt: Showdown Expands with Update 1.10

Tech

Intel Teases NUC 13 Extreme 'Raptor Canyon'

Tech

Among Us VR Release Date, Gameplay, And Details

Tech

Prime Day Deals On LG's 42-Inch C2 OLED TV

Tech

Splatoon 3 Held 69% of Physical Game Sales In Japan

Tech

Delta-8 Product Searches on Google Rise 850%

Tech

Huawei Nova 9 Series Gets An October 2022 Optimization Update

Tech

Twitter - No Rest for the Tweeted

Tech

How to Install & Download Epic Games Launcher

Tech

Wondershare UniConverter - The Best Utility to Remove Song Vocals

Tech

Costco Open On Columbus Day 2022? Explored Working Hours

Tech

Earth's Surface Hides a Huge Ocean

Tech

Halloween sale of 2022: iPads And MacBooks Expected to Be Discounted, Sale Dates, And More

Tech

A 'Hunter's Moon' Will Be Visible In Philly On Sunday

Tech

How to see the Draconid meteor shower from South Africa in 2022

Tech

Bremont Supernova Watch Is Set To Cause a Stir

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Bremont Supernova Watch Is Set To Cause a Stir

(CTN News) – Watch enthusiasts tend to be emotionally affected by Bremont products, so the brand’s announcement of its own movement last year caused quite a stir.

Their first watches were high-end and limited, but now they’re releasing the kind of watches these movements were meant for.

Not only are the new watches non-limited and cheaper, but they also feature the brand’s first integrated bracelet design (on-trend right now).

Bracelet integrated? The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philippe Nautilus have cases built into the bracelets (and aren’t compatible with standard straps).

Just about everyone else needs something from this genre, sometimes called “sports chic” or something like that, since they’re all the rage. With a combination of design and horological chops, Bremont joins the fray.

Bremont ENG300 series wasn’t just a big deal for the brand – it was the first watch movement produced on a large scale in Britain in decades.

Watch enthusiasts will continue to scrutinize and debate exactly how much it’s “in-house” (Bremont doesn’t use the term). Regardless, it’s a high-quality movement Bremont makes a lot in Britain (you can see it through a caseback display window), and the watches it comes in are pretty cool.

Even though a lot of brands are doing it, integrated bracelets are a design, engineering, and production challenge that typically adds to the price.

It also adds to the appeal for many people. It’s got Bremont’s famous Trip-Tick case, DLC-treated case, hardened steel bezel, anti-shock movement mount, and should be as tough as any Bremont watch.

Despite its 40mm sizing, its 53mm length might make you want to try it on.

In fact, the Supernova is only one of three new collections with ENG300 movements. The Supernova steals the show, but the other collections are more affordable.

Both the Fury pilot’s watch and the Audley dress watch start at $6,795.

The Supernova comes in three different versions, two with black dials and either stick or Arabic numerals, as well as a version with a white dial and Arabic numerals, all with a price of $8,995.

Bremont Watch Company is a luxury aviation-themed British watchmaker based in England. Annual production is approximately 10,000 pieces for an approximate annual revenue of £40 million.

SEE ALSO:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Hands-On: Same As Ever, But Faster

Finally, Apple Music Is Available On Xbox One

Hunt: Showdown Expands with Update 1.10
Related Topics:
Continue Reading