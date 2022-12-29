Connect with us

IQOO 11: Know Its Top Features
Nintendo Switch Mid-Gen Upgrade Cancelled

POCO C50 To Launch In India On January 3

Have You Got An Apple Watch? First, Do These 8 Things

TikTok Hunt By Washington Is Driven By Political Hysteria: China Daily

US Probes how $372 Million Vanished After FTX Filed for Bankruptcy

Tesla's Stock is About to Have its Worst Month, Quarter and Year on Record

E-Commerce Will Go Viral on Social Media in 2023

Google Nest Hub Sleep Tracking Continues Unlimited For a Year

The Huawei Enjoy 50z Is Now Available In China For 1,199 Yuan ($172).

More Developers Use Linux Than Macs

New GIGABYTE G5 Series Gaming Laptops With 12th-Gen Intel Core Processors

An Apple Watch's Blood Oximeter Is Accused Of 'Racial Bias'

Features Of Licensing Crypto Organizations In Canada

Official Honor Router X4 Pro With Wi-Fi 6.0, Three Gigabit Ethernet Ports

Meta Quest 2 PC Connection

How Did Boxing Day Get Its Name?

Workpoint TV's YouTube Channel Hacked, Renamed Tesla From 4EVE

Trading Brokers Reveals the Best Investments for 2023

What Is Process Mining?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

IQOO 11: Know Its Top Features

(CTN News) – In less than a week, the year 2022 will come to a close. Companies are using starting IQOO 11 to announce the devices they will be launching in the new year.

In 2020, these devices will be released. The announcement of IQOO 11 has stood out among the sea of announcements that have been made.

Unless there is a surprise launch from another brand, it is expected that the iQOO 11 will be the first smartphone to be launched in India with the brand new Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor this coming year.

When compared to its predecessor Snapdragon 8 gen 1, Snapdragon 8 gen 2 has 35% faster performance, 40% more power efficiency, and 25% faster graphics processing performance when compared with Snapdragon 8 gen 1.

As far as the graphics card is concerned, the mobile has a dedicated one. An Tu Tu scores for this device are 1.28 million, making it one of the fastest Android devices in the world at the moment with a score of 1.28 million.

This smartphone is rumored to feature a triple camera setup. On the back of the phone, there will be a 50 MP main shooter with OIS, a 13 MP telephoto lens and an 8 MP ultrawide lens.

The front will only feature a 16 MP camera. According to reports, it will be able to record in 4K at night.

This phone will have a 6.78-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, offering a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels, which translates to a resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels. Moreover, it will be equipped with a battery that has a capacity of 5000mAh.

There are a lot of connectivity options on the iQOO 11, including Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, Infrared, and a USB Type-C port, with both SIM cards supporting active 4G on the device.

In addition to the accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and on-display fingerprint sensor, the phone also incorporates a compass/magnetometer.

There will be an Android 13 version of the software running on it.

As a flagship smartphone with top-notch features, the IQOO 11 is set to be launched on the 10th of January in India.

