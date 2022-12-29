IQOO 11: Know Its Top Features

(CTN News) – In less than a week, the year 2022 will come to a close. Companies are using starting IQOO 11 to announce the devices they will be launching in the new year.

In 2020, these devices will be released. The announcement of IQOO 11 has stood out among the sea of announcements that have been made.

Unless there is a surprise launch from another brand, it is expected that the iQOO 11 will be the first smartphone to be launched in India with the brand new Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor this coming year.

When compared to its predecessor Snapdragon 8 gen 1, Snapdragon 8 gen 2 has 35% faster performance, 40% more power efficiency, and 25% faster graphics processing performance when compared with Snapdragon 8 gen 1.

As far as the graphics card is concerned, the mobile has a dedicated one. An Tu Tu scores for this device are 1.28 million, making it one of the fastest Android devices in the world at the moment with a score of 1.28 million.

This smartphone is rumored to feature a triple camera setup. On the back of the phone, there will be a 50 MP main shooter with OIS, a 13 MP telephoto lens and an 8 MP ultrawide lens.

The front will only feature a 16 MP camera. According to reports, it will be able to record in 4K at night.

This phone will have a 6.78-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, offering a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels, which translates to a resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels. Moreover, it will be equipped with a battery that has a capacity of 5000mAh.

There are a lot of connectivity options on the iQOO 11, including Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, Infrared, and a USB Type-C port, with both SIM cards supporting active 4G on the device.

In addition to the accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and on-display fingerprint sensor, the phone also incorporates a compass/magnetometer.

There will be an Android 13 version of the software running on it.

As a flagship smartphone with top-notch features, the IQOO 11 is set to be launched on the 10th of January in India.

