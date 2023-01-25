Huawei Matepad SE Is a Great Entertainment Tablet

(CTN News) – Huawei Matepad You need something bigger than a smartphone for a lot of things in life, but a laptop might be overkill or even a distraction.

Tablets are often the ideal device for such applications since they fall somewhere between laptops and smartphones. Make sure that you choose one that meets your needs and budget.

In spite of this, it is always a smart idea to have a vibrant display, immersive sound quality, and convenient smart features.

A tablet designed for everyone in the family, from the young to the old, Huawei announced recently the Huawei MatePad SE. The device features an Eye-Comfort 2K Huawei Full View Display, a powerful processor, and a powerful audio system.

Above all, Huawei MatePad SE is a tablet designed for family entertainment. An 83 percent screen-to-body ratio and narrow 8.5 mm bezels allow it to offer boundless viewing on its 10.4-inch 2K Huawei FullView display.

TÜV Rhein land has certified the product as low blue light and flicker-free, demonstrating its ability to reduce blue light emissions and eliminate screen flicker. By enabling Eye Comfort mode, users can avoid the harmful effects of excessive blue light.

When entering a dark room from a bright light, have you ever been dazzled by an uncomfortably bright screen? For situations such as these, Huawei MatePad SE provides a suitable solution. Automatic brightness adjustment is supported at 4096 levels.

Huawei MatePad SE’s powerful 6 nm octa-core processor lets you stream movies and play games without any stuttering.

The screen brightness can adjust itself in real time based on ambient light conditions. In addition, it consumes less power while providing stable performance. As a result, unparalleled entertainment and audio-visual quality are achieved.

Despite its slim frame, the Huawei MatePad SE includes two speakers. Symmetrically placed speakers provide a wide stereo field with resonant bass and crisp treble.

In addition to pristine and penetrating sound effects, Huawei Histen 8.0 is used to further enhance the tablet’s audio performance.

By tuning audio across different frequency ranges and adjusting volume levels to adapt to different scenes, Histen 8.0 creates breathtaking sound effects.

You won’t be annoyed by unintelligible dialogue while watching movies on the tablet. Using a unique center-channel human voice extraction algorithm, the Huawei MatePad SE can extract and enhance human voice.

Meanwhile, the surround sound field generated by the speakers may be separated and widened to improve voice clarity and recognition.

In this manner, the voice will be front and center without becoming muddled in the background noise.

To cater to the varied requirements of different apps, the tablet utilizes a bottom-layer algorithm that intelligently identifies app types and automatically adjusts the speaker sound effect accordingly.

