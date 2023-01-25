Launch Of Motorola G12, G23, And E13, Starting At €120

(CTN News) – In the last few weeks, Motorola has released four updated phones in the Moto G series, as well as one upgraded phone in the Moto E series.

There are three models: the Moto G23, the Moto G13, and the Motorola Moto E13 covered in this article. The Moto G53 and G73 are covered in a separate article.

There is a Moto G23 and a Moto G13

A 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate is found on both the Moto G23 and G13, along with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a headphone jack. A 16MP camera is available on the G23, while an 8MP camera is available on the G13.

The main camera sensor on both phones is 50MP with an aperture of f/1.8 and a resolution of 0.64 megapixels. In addition to the 5MP ultrawide camera, the Motorola G23 is equipped with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

In contrast, the Motorola G13 is equipped with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

In addition to the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, the Moto G23 and G13 both offer 4/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage. MicroSD cards can also be inserted for additional storage. While both phones have 5,000 mAh batteries, the Moto G23 supports 30W charging, while the Moto G13 supports 20W charging.

Both phones are powered by Android 13. The Moto G23 retails for €230 in Europe in Matte Charcoal, Pearl White, and Steel Blue colors. €180 is the retail price of the Moto G13 in Matte Charcoal, Blue Lavender, and Rose Gold colors.

E13 motorbike

Featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera, the Moto E13 is a budget-friendly smartphone. In terms of the rear camera, it has a single 13MP sensor.

This device is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset. It is equipped with Motorola 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded by inserting a microSD card.

A 5,000 mAh battery is housed in the phone, as well as a 10W charging port and the Android 13 (Go edition) operating system.

With a retail price of 120 euros, the phone is available in three colors: Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White. It will be available in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America for a retail price of 120 euros.

