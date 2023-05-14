How To Install Chrome Extensions On Android: 4 Best Chrome Extensions

(CTN NEWS) – Are you tired of constantly switching between your desktop and mobile device to use your favorite Chrome extensions?

Well, worry no more! With the availability of Chrome extensions on Android, you can now enhance your browsing experience on your mobile devices just like you do on your desktop.

This article will explore the benefits of using Chrome extensions on Android and guide you through the installation process.

Why Use Chrome Extensions on Android?

Chrome extensions are powerful tools that enhance the functionality of the Chrome browser on desktops.

With the rise in the use of mobile devices, Google has made it possible to use these extensions on Android devices as well. Here are some reasons why you should consider using Chrome extensions on Android:

Enhanced Productivity

With Chrome extensions on Android, you can increase your productivity by having access to useful tools like Grammarly, Evernote, and LastPass on your mobile device.

These extensions can help you write better, take notes, and manage your passwords on the go.

Customized Browsing Experience

Chrome extensions on Android enable you to customize your browsing experience by adding features that are not available on the default Chrome browser.

For example, you can use AdBlock Plus to block ads, or Dark Reader to enable dark mode on all websites.

Seamless Integration

Chrome extensions on Android provide seamless integration with your desktop browser. You can easily access your bookmarks, history, and open tabs across all your devices.

How to Install Chrome Extensions on Android Using Kiwi Browser?

The process of installing Chrome extensions on Android is simple and straightforward. Here is a step-by-step guide:

On Android, the web browser Kiwi Browser is compatible with Chrome extensions. The browser loads up swiftly and installs rapidly. Here are the procedures for using Kiwi Browser on Android to add Chrome extensions.

Download Kiwi Browser from the Play Store for free. Verify that it is the most recent version; if not, sideload the most recent version of the app.

Here is a step-by-step tutorial on sideloading Android apps.

Start the web browser. Select Extensions by tapping the three dots in the upper-right corner.

2. Toggle Developer Mode on by clicking the button in the upper right corner.