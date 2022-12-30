Cheap Redmi Watch 3, Band 2, And Earbuds’

(CTN News) – It is also pertinent to note that in addition to the official launch of the Redmi Watch K60 lineup and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, Xiaomi has also released three smart wearable devices, namely the Redmi Watch 3, Band 2, and Buds 4 Lite, in various colors and at an affordable price.

Watch 3 from Redmi

Featuring a 1.75-inch square AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, the latest Redmi Watch features a square design with a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

There are flat sides to the overall frame, which is waterproof to 5ATM, and there is also a side-mounted hard button if you wish.

It also comes with an always-on display as well as a wide variety of 200 Redmi Watch faces, making it one of the most desirable smartwatches on the market.

In terms of battery life, Redmi Watch has made impressive improvements to the device. This can last up to 12 days on a single charge with continuous monitoring of blood oxygen levels and heart rate.

A 121 workout mode wearable is included in the device, as well as GPS navigation, and it can also work without a smartphone. Bluetooth calls, however, require that you have a smartphone in order to make them.

It is estimated that the starting price of the Redmi Watch 3 will be $71. The watch comes in Black or White (which looks more like Ivory to me), and if you want a rainbow strap, you will have to pay extra for that.

A new Xiaomi Band2 has been released

The screen size of the Band 2 is 1.47 inches larger than the screen of the original Redmi Band. This represents a 76 percent increase compared to the first Redmi Band.

A 9.99 mm thick band weighs 14.9 grams and is 9.99 mm thick.

However, despite the fact that this device does not support Bluetooth calls, it still comes with fancy features such as blood oxygen measurement and a menstrual tracker for women. With heavy use the battery can last up to six days, and with normal usage it can last nearly fourteen days.

There will be a Redmi Band 2 that will be available for $22 by the end of 2022. Afterwards, the price of the device will increase to $24. You can choose from six colors: Fluorescent Green (Pink Gold), Black, Light Blue, and Dark Green, depending on your preference.

A redesigned version of the Redmi Buds 4 has been released

Among the features of the Buds 4 Lite is the inclusion of a 12 mm driver that produces deep and accurate sound during calls. This sound is also integrated with intelligent noise reduction.

There is an estimated battery life of 20 hours for the entire package (two buds + case). They are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, which allows an instant connection to be established.

In addition, they are also IP54-certified to protect them from dust and water.

The Redmi Buds 4 Lite is available in two colors: white and black, which are very plain colors. In my opinion, Orange, which is a combination of a brightly colored case and brightly colored buds, is more interesting than Green.

Green shares the same paint job only on the case and buds. It starts at a price of $21 and increases up from there.

SEE ALSO:

POCO C50 To Launch In India On January 3