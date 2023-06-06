Google Docs, Sheets, & Slides Integration With Dropbox Has Changed

(CTN News) – Dropbox announced Sunday morning that it would no longer support native Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides integration, with files replaced by shortcuts.

If you have Google Workspace files in your Dropbox account, you must migrate them to Google Drive within 30 days or they will be automatically converted to Microsoft Office files.

Since 2018, Dropbox users have been able to create, edit, and share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files without ever leaving the site.

As a result of a special partnership with Google Docs Cloud, Dropbox can now host their own editors for Docs, Sheets, and Slides. This enables users to completely ditch Google Drive.

A decade later, this partnership has changed, with Dropbox pointing users to either Google Drive – where files will be replaced with shortcuts – or Microsoft Office in order to maintain access to their files.

Users of Dropbox who have previously utilized this Google function should keep an eye out for an email with the subject line “[Action Required] Migrating your Google files,” which provides information regarding the migration process.

According to the email, Google files in Dropbox will be replaced with shortcuts to documents in Google Drive once users have connected their Google and Dropbox accounts within the next 30 days.

According to Dropbox, this change will ensure that you maintain access to your Google files, that they remain organized with the rest of your Dropbox content, and that you can take advantage of the most up-to-date Google features.

In the event that you do not connect your Google Drive to Dropbox within 30 days, all Google Workspace files in your Dropbox (.gdoc, .gsheet, and .gslides) will be automatically converted to their Microsoft Office counterparts (.docx, .xlsx, and .pptx).

In this way, certain advanced sharing settings, such as password protection, will be preserved.

These settings were not immediately available upon migration to Google Docs Drive.

It should be noted that you are able to convert Microsoft Office files back to Google format at any time by uploading them to Google Drive, although some formatting may be lost or altered during the conversion process.

Google Docs Workspace and other cloud storage providers have similar integrations. As of right now, it is unclear whether these partnerships will also be terminated, or whether Dropbox will be the one to discontinue its native Google Docs functionality. Information about migrating files is available here for affected users.

After this migration, some form of Google-Dropbox integration will remain.

