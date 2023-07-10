Connect with us

Google Calendar Tips For Making It Easier For You To Use It
Google Calendar Tips For Making It Easier For You To Use It

Published

32 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Google Calendar is one of the most popular tools for managing schedules, events, and tasks used throughout the world.

With the help of this service, you will be able to stay organized and manage your time efficiently.

Here are a few Google Calendar tips to help you make the most of this powerful tool;

1. Managing time zones in the workplace

Traveling around the world on a regular basis and working remotely can be a challenging task for those who frequently travel and work remotely.

If you wish to simplify things for yourself, you are able to automatically adjust your Google Calendar events to the appropriate time zone in order to simplify things for yourself.

Adding additional time zones to your calendar view can be done by enabling the ‘World clock’ feature and adding the additional time zones to your calendar view.

2. Shortcuts on the keyboard

There are a number of keyboard shortcuts that you can use when using Google Calendar in order to save time and effort, which can be found here.

3. Places where the work will be performed should be specified

In case you are a remote worker and would like to show your location throughout the day for accurate availability, Google Calendar recently updated the feature ‘working locations’, which will allow you to do this.

Using this feature, you will need to choose the “Working Location” option as an event type in the calendar and then choose a location in which to work. The date, time, or reoccurrence of the event can be changed by clicking on the time element on the right side of the calendar.

4. Workspace Marketplace from Google

In addition to offering a wide range of third-party applications, add-ons and integrations, Google Workspace also provides a variety of third-party tools that can enhance its functionality.

There is also a market space available on Google Calendar for the same purpose. In order to browse this option in further detail, you can click on the plus sign that appears on the right hand side of the screen.

