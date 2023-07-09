How To Use Threads While Protecting Your Privacy – [Create An Account & Follow Instagram Contacts]

(CTN NEWS) – Ever since Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter in November 2022, the platform has undergone a series of controversial transformations.

These changes, ranging from monetizing the API to requiring an account just to read Tweets, have prompted users to seek out alternative and more dependable social networks to stay connected.

Following Elon Musk’s acquisition, many users turned to alternatives like Mastodon; however, their complexity hindered widespread adoption.

However, Meta has now introduced Threads, a sleek Twitter replica that offers a user-friendly experience surpassing that of Mastodon. Within seven hours of its launch, Threads garnered over 10 million sign-ups.

As a Meta product, Threads comes with a multitude of privacy concerns to address first.

If you are eager to depart from the Twitter bandwagon while safeguarding your privacy, here are the steps you can take when setting up your Threads profile.

How To Create A Threads Account

Creating a Threads account has been made incredibly convenient by Meta, as it is now linked directly to your Instagram account.

However, it is essential to be aware that this connection is permanent.

Once established, it is not possible to unlink your Threads and Instagram accounts, and if you choose to delete your Threads profile, your Instagram account will be deleted as well.

If you do not currently have an Instagram account, you are required to create one, as Threads cannot be used independently without an associated Instagram account.

Download the Threads app from the App Store or Play Store. Tap Log in with Instagram. Enter your Instagram credentials.

Threads automatically generates a profile for you using your profile picture, bio, and username from your Instagram account.

However, if you wish to modify these details, you can do so by tapping the Profile button located in the lower-right corner of your screen and then selecting Edit profile.

Within the Edit profile section, you have the option to upload a new profile picture, craft a new bio, and include a link in your profile.

It is important to note that your Threads username must remain the same as your Instagram username and cannot be altered.

A Guide to Customizing Privacy Settings in Threads

To ensure your desired level of privacy, it is advisable to review and adjust your privacy settings in Threads, similar to other social media applications. To do so, follow these steps:

Navigate to the Edit profile page within the Threads app. Look for the Private profile switch and toggle it accordingly.

By enabling the Private profile setting, you can control who can view your profile and its associated content.

This step allows you to customize your privacy settings according to your preferences and maintain a more secure online presence.

How to follow your Instagram contacts on Threads

Follow these steps to connect with your Instagram contacts on Threads:

When you first set up your Threads account, you might have been given the option to automatically follow your Instagram contacts. If you chose this option, the process is already complete. If not, follow the next steps to do it manually. Open the Threads app on your device. Navigate to your profile page by tapping on your profile icon, usually located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Look for the settings or options menu, often represented by three dots or lines, and tap on it. From the menu, select “Find Instagram Friends” or a similar option. Threads will then search for your Instagram contacts who are also using Threads. Once the search is complete, you will see a list of your Instagram contacts who are on Threads. To follow an Instagram contact, simply tap on the “Follow” button next to their name or profile. Repeat this process for each contact you wish to follow.

By following these steps, you can manually connect with your Instagram contacts on Threads and stay connected with them within the app.

Get ready to Thread on Threads, similar to Twitter!

Creating a Thread is straightforward – just tap the “New thread” button located at the bottom of your screen. However, it’s important to note that you cannot filter your feed based on the profiles you follow.

Threads only offers a feed option similar to Twitter’s “For You” page. Therefore, if you prefer to avoid having your feed filled with random profiles, you might want to wait before fully embracing Threads for the time being.

