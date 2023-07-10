Chrome’s Big Design Refresh Uses Microsoft Mica Effects

(CTN News) – In order to reimagine the Chrome experience across Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks, Google has been working on a significant design overhaul.

It is called Chrome’s Material You-based and is on its way to becoming a reality soon, and the project will introduce a number of fresh aesthetic changes in the browser’s interface that will enhance it significantly.

One of the most notable aspects of this redesign is the replacement of all sharp corners with more visually pleasing rounded corners, which is perhaps one of the most noticeable aspects of this redesign.

There has been a thickening of the address bar, also called the “Omnibox,” and the area around it has now been designed with curved sides that are consistent with the Material You design philosophy.

Chrome 2023 refresh brings a distinct change to the look of custom themes in the browser, which was not present in previous versions.

It should be noted that the custom effect is now applied only to the active tab, whereas the rest of the tab strip retains the Mica effect.

As a result of this change, the theme color is now applied uniformly across all tabs within the application, as opposed to the current design.

Windows 11’s Mica material is an opaque, dynamic material that incorporates theme and desktop wallpaper to paint the background of long-lived windows in Windows 11, such as apps and settings. It is already being used in Microsoft Edge, as well as numerous other Windows apps.

Google plans to upgrade Chrome’s backdrop in order to give users a better visual hierarchy and to delight them with the new Mica.

There has been a noticeable difference between the Canary and Chrome 2023 versions when it comes to the color of the theme.

As much as both versions use the same theme, using Mica in custom themes gives a distinct look to each version, even though both versions use the same theme.

In combination, all these improvements contribute to the overall look and feel of Google’s widely used browser and bring it closer to Microsoft Edge, which already uses rounded corners and Mica, all of which contribute to the improvement of the overall look and feel of this widely used browser.

SEE ALSO:

Twitch Stories Takes On YouTube Shorts And TikTok