The ChatGPT Service Lost Millions Of Users For The First Time Ever

(CTN News) – After rapidly gaining popularity between late last year and 2023, OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, appears to be experiencing a decline in momentum as a result of its impressive rise in popularity.

According to the data shared by internet analytics firm Similarweb with The Washington Post, worldwide traffic to ChatGPT’s website suffered a 9.7% decrease last month according to data collected by the company.

If the information from Similarweb is accurate, then this is the first time that the chatbot has seen a decline in user engagement.

Additionally, app tracker Sensor Tower did observe a decline in the number of downloads of ChatGPT’s iOS client in June, following a peak in the month earlier in the month.

As of this writing, Engadget had not received a response from OpenAI about the request for comment.

It seems that ChatGPT’s interest is waning as a result of a trend that is more prevalent across the industry.

As a result of Similarweb’s data, fewer individuals seem to be visiting the desktop and mobile websites of Microsoft Bing, Google Bard, and Character.AI in recent months as compared to months ago.

In the time period between February and March, when the Bing AI public preview was made available to the public, Microsoft experienced a surge in traffic to its search engine.

As a result, the monthly traffic to the website, which was at nearly pre-GPT-4 levels before Microsoft revamped Bing, has steadily declined over the past few months.

Similarweb also reports a decrease in ChatGPT engagement as of May 2023, with the number of minutes spent by users having dropped by 8.5%.

The Washington Post has suggested that the end of the school year could be one of the factors contributing to the decline, as one reason for the decline.

As college students are on summer break, it is likely that fewer young adults will be using ChatGPT for academic purposes, such as writing papers, as a result of college students being on summer break.

A second possible reason could be the fact that certain companies, such as Samsung, have imposed restrictions on the use of AI chatbots by their employees, in order to protect themselves against data breaches.

I believe that despite whatever the cause of the decline may be, it is unlikely that OpenAI is in a state of panic at the moment as a result of the decline.

Furthermore, there is the possibility that the research lab may even view the fact that the public version of ChatGPT has been used less than it used to be as another positive outcome.

In a previous interview, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, stated that the company is forced to incur a significant amount of costs when it comes to running the service.

