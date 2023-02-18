Fitbit Versa 4 And Sense 2 Have 3rd-Party Watch Faces, Not Apps

(CTN News) – Aside from removing two social features from the app, Fitbit will also be shutting down the web-based Fitbit Studio on the 20th of April.

With Fitbit Studio, you can build apps and clock faces for Fitbit OS smartwatches using a web browser.

This upcoming deprecation is framed by as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its development kit, with the existing command-line SDK being offered as an alternative to the SDK.

It will be possible for developers to “build and install projects with their favorite code editors, and using their favorite version control system.”

That tool will be updated to support the USB developer bridge that is required by the latest devices.

As of now, there is no third-party app support for the Sense 2 and Versa 4, and this is unlikely to change in the near future.

According to 9to5Google, Fitbit does not intend to offer third-party applications on its health and wellness devices. The Versa 4 and Sense 2 will continue to support and developer-developed clock faces, however.

In addition, the company did not specify what version of Fitbit OS the two model watches are running.

Currently, Fitbit offers only four non-health applications: Alarm, Timer, Find my Phone, and Weather, with Google Maps and Wallet to follow shortly. There was a bug in early January that caused one third-party application to be installed, but it was quickly resolved.

At the beginning of development, it attracted some large developers – although Pandora and Starbucks did not actually publish the application themselves.

In recent years, the Fitbit Gallery has primarily included smaller tools and apps.

Fitbit’s latest smart watches lack third-party music apps, which are currently shut down for older smartwatches anyway, or even the ability to control audio playback.

Additionally, has disabled Wi-Fi on the Sense 2 and Versa 4, which would have been useful for offline music playback.

It is clear that Google wants people to purchase the Wear OS-based Pixel Watch in order to gain access to a third-party app ecosystem.

A wide variety of streaming, health, and social apps are also available, as well as a variety of productivity tools.

In terms of battery life and advanced sensors, such as skin temperature and electrical conductance to measure skin conductance, Fitbit’s “health and wellness focused devices” still have a place in the market, however the Pixel Watch is more suitable for the majority of users today.

SEE ALSO:

Roblox Is Introducing Generative AI To Its Gaming Universe