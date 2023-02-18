New Netflix Account Control System Criticized By Experts

(CTN News) – Netflix is being criticized for its decision to ban account sharing, something its competitors like HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ have not done. This is resulting in mass cancellations, users leaving Netflix for other services.

Throughout the years, there have been a variety of articles that discussed Netflix’s plans to find out which was our primary connection and which was our secondary connection.

These articles discussed, therefore, what the specifics of those shared account connections were.

Recently, they announced that they were planning to implement a controversial method to find out who shared an account in Spain and in other countries.

This method takes into account the main connection via IP, and this does not seem accurate.

Many users have taken to social networks to report Netflix is not correctly identifying them at their main residence, even placing them hundreds of kilometers away.

There is a well-known case of Fernando Maciá, who took to Twitter to express that Netflix had moved him hundreds of kilometers from his original home, where he had his main account.

In addition, there are many other cases that could be cited

The problem is that there are many other cases where Netflix is placing people in cities they don’t live in or have recently visited.

This is based on their IP address, and that can be a problem if the accounts are automatically blocked.

As far as is known, Netflix is currently testing this method. It is likely that they will not begin blocking accounts until they make sure that it is working properly.

However, what is being shown at the moment is that this method does not work in the way they expected.

There is a valid reason for this, as IP addresses are not accurate representations of precise addresses, which is why they are not used.

As far as we know, the only person who knows how an IP address is associated with the real address of a user is the operator. The information contained in this report is not accessible to Netflix.

We will have to wait and see how this controversial decision by Netflix to block the shared accounts will play out so as not to lose many of its users in the long run.

