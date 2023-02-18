WhatsApp Is Working On What New Feature?

(CTN News) – It is undeniable that Meta’s WhatsApp application is the most convenient way to communicate with friends and family in a quick and secure manner.

As a result, its features are continuously updated, or brand-new features are introduced from time to time, in order to improve the overall user experience.

Despite the ease with which users can send media via WhatsApp, there is still a disadvantage to this service. When photographs are sent in photo format, their quality is compressed. Due to this, it may not be appropriate for all users.

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will ensure that pictures are sent in their original quality and resolution.

Added this new feature will be considered a major update and will enhance the user experience when sending images for the beta version of the desktop instant messenger.

According to the WhatsApp news tracker, the feature is still in development and will not be available to beta testers until the end of the summer.

Through this feature, users will be able to send images in their original quality, preserving their clarity and resolution. The app-tracking website states that people will no longer have to worry about their images losing quality or resolution when sharing them, as they will no longer be compressed when sending them.

Using this feature, users will be able to choose whether they wish to send photos in their original quality or using the standard compression method.

It would be useful for those who wish to conserve storage space, since this will remain the default setting.

As the feature is still being developed, it will be included in a future update of the application.

WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature that allows users to send up to 100 photos simultaneously. There were 100 users on the app instead of 30.

There are currently some beta testers who have access to this brand-new feature, however WhatsApp plans to make it available to a broader audience in the future.

WaBetaInfo states that this feature makes it easier for beta testers to share their albums with their friends and family. Some iOS beta testers are also receiving this feature.

In order to determine whether this option is available within your app, you will need to open the media picker and select more than 30 photos or videos.

If you are able to select more than 30 media files, then this feature is available to you, and you can select up to 100 photos and videos.

