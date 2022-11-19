US to help Thailand develop Nuclear Power through a new Class of Small Reactors

(CTN News) – US Vice President Kamala Harris said the US would collaborate with Thailand to develop new compact nuclear reactors.

To combat climate change, the initiative aims to produce nuclear electricity nationwide. The Net Zero World initiative, introduced last year, includes nuclear reactors.

Thailand doesn’t currently have any nuclear power. After the nuclear accident in Fukushima, Japan, in 2011, public opinion has been largely opposed to nuclear power for the last ten years.

The US vice president announced this morning at the present Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok this week.

The programme was first developed during the Glasgow Climate Summit held the previous year, when the US government joined forces with philanthropists and the commercial sector to cooperate on sustainable energy measures.

The US will provide technical support for constructing small modular reactors to assist Thailand in entering the nuclear era.

Because they can be remotely shut down in an emergency and don’t need human involvement, these reactors are smaller and safer than huge classical nuclear reactors.

According to a statement from the White House, these reactors use modern technology, occupy less space, and meet the greatest requirements of non-proliferation, safety, and security. The technology will be implemented with the assistance of US experts and Thailand.

The transition to clean nuclear energy will enable Thailand to come closer to its objective of being carbon-neutral by 2065. However, according to Thai PBS World, there is no timetable for when these little nuclear reactors will be constructed.

Although Argentina, China, and Russia are now working on the technology, the US collaborated with Thailand to put these reactors into operation. According to reports, those nations are now building prototypes and are in the design phase.

While representing the US at the APEC Summit, Vice President Harris delivered the remarks. She will discuss the nuclear power proposal in more detail with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha when they meet later today.

The US also plans to collaborate on developing a top-notch cancer treatment facility in Chon Buri and enhancing the security of Thailand’s fifth-generation internet as part of its previously stated commitment to that country.

