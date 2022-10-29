Will Donald Trump Rejoin Twitter After Elon Musk’s Takeover?

(CTN News) – The Capitol Hill riots allegedly resulted in the life-long Twitter ban of former US president Donald Trump. The permanent ban was “due to the potential of additional encouragement of violence,” Twitter had then said.

As a response, Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit accusing Twitter of censorship. But when Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter this week, it seemed less and less likely that Donald Trump would be suspended indefinitely.

What has Elon Musk said about Twitter censorship?

In a tweet on Friday, Elon Musk said that he will create a “committee” to decide whether to reinstate users who have been banned from the social networking site. This also applies to Trump.

Will Donald Trump reactivate his Twitter account?

Before his suspension, Donald Trump was quite active on the social media site and used it as a method to communicate with people directly because he claimed he could communicate with his supporters without using conventional media.

However, Trump now owns and operates his own social media business, called “Truth Social.”

It resembles Twitter nearly perfectly in both appearance and functionality, except instead of tweets, users may publish “Truths.” The platform reportedly had just 92,000 installations up until last month, but it is reportedly expanding.

How has Donald Trump reacted to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter?

I am extremely delighted that Twitter is now in sensible hands, and will no longer be ruled by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs who actually hate our nation, Trump remarked on his own social media network, “Truth Social,” after Elon Musk took over.

So, when will Donald Trump make a Twitter comeback?

Not even Elon Musk can respond to it.

