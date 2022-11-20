Elon Musk Sets Twitter Poll On Bringing Back US Ex-President Trump

(CTN NEWS) – Elon Musk started a Twitter poll late on Friday asking followers to reinstate former president Donald Trump’s account, with roughly 60% voting in favour.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Elon Musk tweeted, which means “the voice of the people is the voice of God.” The poll lasted 24 hours.

Vox Populi, Vox Dei — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk, Twitter’s new owner, said in May that he would restore Trump’s account after last year’s attack on the Capitol.

Earlier in the day, Elon Musk said Twitter had reinstated some controversial accounts banned or suspended, including the satirical website Babylon Bee, Jordan Peterson and comedian Kathy Griffin.

Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump decision has not yet been made. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

In addition to massive layoffs, Elon Musk is asking Twitter users for guidance on who should be on the platform.

By early afternoon on Friday, Elon Musk asked the remaining Twitter employees to report to the 10th floor of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.

In a follow-up e-mail, the billionaire said, “If possible, I would appreciate it if you could fly to SF to be present.” He added that he would be at the office until midnight and return on Saturday.

Employees were asked to email him a summary of what their software code had “achieved” during the past six months, along with 10 screenshots.

The email stated, “There will be short, technical interviews, which will help me better understand the Twitter tech stack,” and asked engineers to report at 2 p.m. early Friday.

